Canada's Cozy Lakeside Town Has Trails, Beaches, And Shops Sandwiched Between Two Mountain Ranges

If you're planning a classic British Columbia packed with mountain peaks, long hikes, and happy days by the lake, you could do a whole lot worse than adding the little town of Windermere to your itinerary. Clutching the eastern shoreline of its namesake lake, it's tucked into the heart of the Columbia Valley, where it beckons visitors with a historic center dating to the late 19th century and proximity to the great outdoors. Everything from beach sessions to hardcore hiking is on the menu in these parts.

There's not just one, but two whole chains of mountains surrounding Windermere. The rugged Purcell Mountains, a subrange of the Columbia Mountains estimated to have formed roughly 170 million years ago, shoulder up across the valley to the east. To the west, the bulky Stanford Range of the Rocky Mountains spikes the skies, beginning with the historic mining peak of Mount Swansea before climbing to more than 8,650 feet at Piebald Peak. To put it another way: Mountains abound around little Windermere, and so does mountain adventure!

Already reaching for the boots, bag, and camera? Windermere sits along Highway 93 in southeastern British Columbia. That might sound remote, but the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) in Cranbrook, with its daily links to major regional cities, is only a 1.5-hour drive south. The larger Calgary International Airport (YYC) in the province of Alberta, meanwhile, sits a touch over three hours east and is connected to Windermere via the scenic Banff-Windermere Highway, which passes through the turquoise lakes and mountains of the Kootenay National Park.