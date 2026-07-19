Forget The American West, Go To South America's Country With Frontier Energy, Ranches, And Horseback Riding Instead

One of the most romanticized cultural icons in the U.S. is the cowboy, a historic figure celebrated and idolized by generations. An entire film genre is devoted to them, songs are written about them, and cowboy core — trends in pop culture cowboy motifs like Paramount's astronomically popular "Yellowstone" series — spotlight a way of life that's never out of style. But the boots-and-spurs iconography of the Wild West isn't the world's only cowboy culture: Swap prairies for pampas, firearms for facónes, leather chaps for bombachas, and campfire coffee for yerba mate sipped from gourds, and you have the South American gaucho. These cowboys hold a long romanticized place in Argentine culture, and, similar to U.S. cowboys, are revered for their horsemanship, cattle-tending skills, and rugged lifestyles. Today, working gauchos still ride across regions of Argentina, and a number of thriving, working ranches (known as estancias) and converted colonial farms invite travelers to experience the mystique of the legendary gauchos and the wide open pampas.

The pampas are the flat, fertile, open grasslands that roll across 250,000 square miles of central Argentina and into Brazil and Uruguay. Though gauchos also herd cattle and sheep in the blustery Patagonian foothills of the south, the epicenter of modern gaucho life is San Antonio de Areco. Roughly 90 minutes from Buenos Aires, a number of estancias here host day trips and tours for visitors to experience gaucho traditions from horseback riding to Doma India, an Indigenous Argentine horse training method utilizing natural horsemanship. Each November, San Antonio de Areco also hosts Fiesta del Tradición, a colossal celebration of all things gaucho, from food and folklore dances, to parades and bonfires, plus traditional silver and handicraft exhibits.