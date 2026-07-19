The World's Most Photogenic Road Trip Is An Ethereal Route In Europe With Gorgeous Beaches And Colorful Villages
One of the most rewarding ways to experience a country is on a road trip. Traveling by car offers the freedom to follow the open road, linger where the scenery captivates you, and explore at your own pace. Home to an extraordinary variety of landscapes (from soaring mountain peaks and gentle rolling hills to winding coastal highways that hug the shoreline), Europe has no shortage of spectacular drives. Yet among them all, one route rises above the rest. Winding through Northern Norway, the Lofoten Islands journey is Europe's most photogenic and ethereal scenic route, where dramatic peaks, gorgeous beaches, and colorful fishing villages create remarkable landscapes at every turn.
In a recent report on the world's most Instagrammable road trip from eCarsTrade, the Lofoten Scenic Route came in at the top of the list with 2.5 million hashtags at the time of the study. At the time of writing, searching Instagram for the hashtag #Lofoten brings up 2 million hits — and for good reason. The Lofoten Islands are drop-dead gorgeous. The Northern Norway archipelago consists of numerous islands connected via bridges — resembling beads strung along a necklace. Towering mountains jut into the sky above, and on moody days, the peaks seem to disappear into the low-hanging clouds, creating an ominous yet equally stunning scene.
The road trip starts in Raftsundet, and continues along the E-10 route to the village of Å (one of the shortest place name in the world). Those flying in to explore the Lofoten Islands Scenic Route will likely want to take a direct from Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL) to Harstad/Narvik Airport (EVE) in Evenes. The drive can be taken in any season. However, during the winter months, fewer crowds and the Northern Lights make this one of the most magical Arctic destinations to experience Polar Night. This 114-mile journey can be completed in three hours (if driving non-stop), but let's be honest: You're going to want to stop and snap some photos during this highly Instagrammable road trip.
Colorful villages and gorgeous beaches along the Lofoten Islands Scenic Route
From the moment you arrive in Northern Norway, the region's dramatic landscapes set the tone for the journey. You'll encounter plenty of epic scenery to keep both your vehicle and wanderlust in overdrive. The trip begins near the small, but mighty Trollfjord (one of the narrowest fjords in Norway) before crossing Raftsundbrua (a record-setting concrete girder bridge at 2,333 feet long), where views of mountains and fjords await. As you cruise along the E-10, you'll also encounter bright red and yellow rorbuer cabins with cod drying in the sun outside on racks.
Start by exploring charming, colorful fishing villages and stunning beaches that, if you didn't feel the water temperature, you might mistake them for the Caribbean. Begin in Svolvær and take a stroll along the Svolvær Promenade, where colorful cabins line the harbor and are dwarfed by impressive mountain peaks. Stop in at the highly rated Deja Brew café for a caffeine boost before continuing on the E-10 to Rørvikstranda (Rørvik Beach), where turquoise waters meet sandy shores backed by towering mountain peaks. Just shy of the quaint and colorful village of Kabelvåg, located on the southern shore of the island of Austvågøya, you'll come across the impressive timber Vågan Church. Crossing the Sundklakkstraumen bru — a large curved concrete bridge — to the island of Vestvågøy, make your way to Leknes. As you enter the town, dramatic peaks rise high into the sky, and a 1.5-hour-long hike up Mannen Mountain will reward you with bright blue water views of Haukland Beach (pictured).
As you continue making your way south on the E-10, take a small detour along the FV805 to find a truly hidden gem of a beach. Storsandnessanden (Storsandnes Beach) is a beautiful sandy beach that truly looks like you're on another planet. Further along E-10, Rambergstranda (Ramburg Beach) in Jusnesvika bay is a showstopper for its expansive crescent-shaped beach, white sand, and surrounding mountains.
Even more quaint villages to visit along Lofoten's Scenic Route
After exploring Lofoten's beaches, continue south on the E-10 through more of the archipelago's picturesque fishing villages, including the colorful communities of Hamnøy (pictured) and Reine, before ending your road trip in the village of Å. The further south your drive, the beauty of this road trip continues to unfold before your eyes. The village of Hamnøy greets you as you approach the towering dome-shaped mountain that rises above a cluster of iconic red cabins, seemingly clinging to the edge of the small rocky outcrop of land. Hamnøy has designated parking areas so you can snag that coveted Instagram photo that has become one of Lofoten's most iconic shots. While visiting Hamnøy, rent a kayak to explore the dramatic Reinefjord from the water to soak in the sheer magnitude of the towering Mount Olstind surrounding you.
Making your way further south on the E-10, you'll approach Reine, another iconic fishing village that has been noted as one of Norway's most photographed destinations. From the shoreline, a series of spectacular viewpoints reveal postcard-worthy scenes of charming colorful cabins reflected in the fjord's glassy waters, all set beneath towering, jagged mountain peaks that define the dramatic landscape. For unobstructed views as far as the eye can see, climb your way up the steep, nearly 2,000 steps to Reinebringen. Then head to your final destination, the tiny village of Å – a well-preserved fishing village filled with bright red rorbuer lining the shore. The southernmost village in Lofoten is the end of the epic E-10 scenic route, where you can reward yourself for the drive with Lofoten's best cinnamon bun at The Bakery at Å.
The scenic routes stretch far beyond the Arctic north, and it's easy to see why travel guru Rick Steves considers Norway one of his favorite destinations in Europe. Other must-drive routes include the dramatic Lysevegen route where 27 hairpin turns descend to the Lysefjord. Another is the Hardanger Route from Bergen — a winter wonderland with stunning views — where you'll even come across one of Norway's most famous scenic public toilets. It turns out even a quick bathroom break can come with spectacular views while driving in Norway.