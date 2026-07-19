The World's Most Photogenic Road Trip Is An Ethereal Route In Europe With Gorgeous Beaches And Colorful Villages

One of the most rewarding ways to experience a country is on a road trip. Traveling by car offers the freedom to follow the open road, linger where the scenery captivates you, and explore at your own pace. Home to an extraordinary variety of landscapes (from soaring mountain peaks and gentle rolling hills to winding coastal highways that hug the shoreline), Europe has no shortage of spectacular drives. Yet among them all, one route rises above the rest. Winding through Northern Norway, the Lofoten Islands journey is Europe's most photogenic and ethereal scenic route, where dramatic peaks, gorgeous beaches, and colorful fishing villages create remarkable landscapes at every turn.

In a recent report on the world's most Instagrammable road trip from eCarsTrade, the Lofoten Scenic Route came in at the top of the list with 2.5 million hashtags at the time of the study. At the time of writing, searching Instagram for the hashtag #Lofoten brings up 2 million hits — and for good reason. The Lofoten Islands are drop-dead gorgeous. The Northern Norway archipelago consists of numerous islands connected via bridges — resembling beads strung along a necklace. Towering mountains jut into the sky above, and on moody days, the peaks seem to disappear into the low-hanging clouds, creating an ominous yet equally stunning scene.

The road trip starts in Raftsundet, and continues along the E-10 route to the village of Å (one of the shortest place name in the world). Those flying in to explore the Lofoten Islands Scenic Route will likely want to take a direct from Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL) to Harstad/Narvik Airport (EVE) in Evenes. The drive can be taken in any season. However, during the winter months, fewer crowds and the Northern Lights make this one of the most magical Arctic destinations to experience Polar Night. This 114-mile journey can be completed in three hours (if driving non-stop), but let's be honest: You're going to want to stop and snap some photos during this highly Instagrammable road trip.