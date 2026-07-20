Washington's Oldest State Park Is An Idyllic, Mountainous Coastal Getaway To Camp Just Outside Bellingham

For many travelers, camping in Larrabee State Park is what the Pacific Northwest is all about. You set up your tent in a forested site, just a short distance from the shores of Samish Bay. Douglas firs gather all around you, filling the air with that distinctive evergreen scent. Where the trees part, you can gaze across the water at distant mountains. And several times a day, a freight train rumbles past, its horn echoing through the surrounding forests. Downtown Bellingham is only 8 miles away, but in this land of woods and saltwater, you may feel like you've reached the edge of the world.

Larrabee State Park is the oldest state park in Washington, dating back to 1923, and it remains impressive: Larrabee covers 2,748 acres and features 8,100 feet of waterfront. This park is so far north that it's closer to Vancouver, British Columbia, than to Seattle. At peak season, a standard tent site costs between $31 and $43 per night, or about $10 more for full utilities, making it a smart budget destination for Washington road trippers. If the rugged landscape and gorgeous campgrounds of the San Juan Islands are the best place to camp in the Pacific Northwest, Larrabee is a very close rival.