Right Outside Indianapolis Is A Motorsport-Centric Suburb With Local Eats And A Vibrant Downtown

If you're thinking of visiting Indiana, Indianapolis is arguably its top destination, thanks to its world-class attractions and amenities. However, you don't have to be in central Indianapolis to get a taste of everything the bustling metropolis has to offer. Specifically, if you're in the mood for motorsports and delicious Midwestern cuisine, you can experience both in the city's smaller suburbs. One such spot is Brownsburg, located a short drive northwest of Indianapolis.

Brownsburg is a place to visit if you're really into racing and motorsports, so much so that it is known as the "Drag Racing Capital of the World." In fact, if you're a fan of drag racing, you can plan your visit around the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) U.S. Nationals, which take place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park every Labor Day weekend.

But even if you're not a hot rod connoisseur, Brownsburg has a lot to offer, including a vibrant downtown district and plenty of restaurants. Plus, being so close to Indianapolis makes it convenient to visit, and you can access everything else in the big city without worrying about higher prices or crowded streets. From its racing heritage to its growing dining scene, Brownsburg offers plenty of reasons to linger.