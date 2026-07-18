Right Outside Indianapolis Is A Motorsport-Centric Suburb With Local Eats And A Vibrant Downtown
If you're thinking of visiting Indiana, Indianapolis is arguably its top destination, thanks to its world-class attractions and amenities. However, you don't have to be in central Indianapolis to get a taste of everything the bustling metropolis has to offer. Specifically, if you're in the mood for motorsports and delicious Midwestern cuisine, you can experience both in the city's smaller suburbs. One such spot is Brownsburg, located a short drive northwest of Indianapolis.
Brownsburg is a place to visit if you're really into racing and motorsports, so much so that it is known as the "Drag Racing Capital of the World." In fact, if you're a fan of drag racing, you can plan your visit around the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) U.S. Nationals, which take place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park every Labor Day weekend.
But even if you're not a hot rod connoisseur, Brownsburg has a lot to offer, including a vibrant downtown district and plenty of restaurants. Plus, being so close to Indianapolis makes it convenient to visit, and you can access everything else in the big city without worrying about higher prices or crowded streets. From its racing heritage to its growing dining scene, Brownsburg offers plenty of reasons to linger.
Getting to know the motorsport-centric Brownsburg, Indiana
Since motorsports are the biggest draw for Brownsburg, let's break down how to incorporate them into your travels. The best place for this is at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which hosts a busy calendar of racing events throughout the year. The track's biggest event is the NHRA U.S. Nationals that take place on Labor Day weekend, but there's always something going on at the track, so make sure to review the calendar before your visit. Also, keep in mind that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (home of the Indy 500) is about 20 minutes away from Brownsburg in Speedway, a charming Midwestern suburb with an eclectic race-themed main street.
Another way you can show your appreciation for motorsports is to venture along the Racing Memorial Trail, which weaves through town. Although this trail isn't a fixed stretch of road, it's marked by various memorial markers honoring notable racing heroes, such as Howdy Bell, Dick Jordan, Bill Marvel, and Larry Rice. Each marker highlights their accomplishments and offers a unique way to explore the rest of the city.
Finally, if you want to see some cars up close outside of the track, Brownsburg is home to multiple racing teams and manufacturers. There is the motorsports district around Main Street and Northfield Drive, where you can find shops like Don Schumacher Racing, Vance & Hines Motorsports, or Cruz Pedregon Racing. While these shops aren't necessarily open to the public, they do sometimes host open houses or car shows where you can really appreciate the craftsmanship of these vehicles.
Planning a trip to Brownsburg
Beyond the racetrack, Brownsburg's downtown area offers plenty of things to do. In Brownsburg, this district isn't centered on a city hall or courthouse. Instead, it's next to Arbuckle Acres Park, which has baseball fields, a playground, and White Lick Creek. Arbuckle Commons is a great place to start your adventure, and while you're there, you can visit the 9/11 Memorial, which features a 1,500-pound steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center. Overall, downtown Brownsburg is dedicated to foodies, creating a vibrant atmosphere defined by quick bites and more formal options.
Considering that Indianapolis is one of the best cities for beer aficionados, it's easy to find a place to knock back a pint while chowing on some pub grub. The two best places to do that downtown are BRU Burger Bar or Rush on Main. BRU has a contemporary, somewhat chic look to accompany its burgers and booze, and Rush on Main has more of a casual, industrial appearance with brick walls, checkered wax paper, and metal stools. Other spots to eat downtown include Thai District Restaurant, where you can indulge in noodles and curry within a bold orange and gold interior. Or, if you're a pizza lover, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza and Pub serves artisan pies and fresh salads. There's even a salad bar if you want a more customized experience.
As you might imagine, the best way to reach Brownsburg is to fly into the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), known as the airport with the best customer service in North America. From there, it's less than half an hour to Brownsburg. When it comes to accommodations, there is a small cluster of chain hotels in the northern part of the city, along with a wide number of vacation rentals, both in Brownsburg and beyond.