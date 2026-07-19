Forget Florida Vacations, Visit South America's City With Vibrant Culture, Warm Beaches, And Tasty Eats

When you think of a classic coastal escape, you probably envision the palm-lined boulevards and crowded boardwalks of Florida, one of the United States' top summer destinations. However, this popularity also comes with unavoidable larger crowds and higher accommodation prices, especially during school breaks and major holidays. If you are looking for an equally breathtaking yet still relatively lesser-known alternative — at least abroad — head south to Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Located roughly 250 miles south (about a five-hour drive) of the cosmopolitan capital of Buenos Aires, this South American city has long served as the ultimate destination for the grand theater of Argentine society. What originally began in the late 19th century as an ultra-exclusive, patrician retreat modeled after the French Riviera has, over the last decades, evolved into a modern, dynamic city of almost 650,000 residents. As tourism became more accessible to a wider public, it transformed Mar del Plata into one of Argentina's leading seaside destinations, attracting over 8 million visitors each year. The city is also well connected to the capital by plane, car, train, and bus.

In addition to its 29-mile coastline featuring broad sandy bays, lively boardwalks, and majestic cliffs, Mar del Plata is renowned for its rich architectural heritage. Right on the shoreline are twin, colossal Neoclassic structures built in the 1940s: the iconic Casino Central, one of the largest gambling venues in Latin America, and the Gran Hotel Provincial, a palatial five-star hotel in the middle of it all.