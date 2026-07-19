Forget Florida Vacations, Visit South America's City With Vibrant Culture, Warm Beaches, And Tasty Eats
When you think of a classic coastal escape, you probably envision the palm-lined boulevards and crowded boardwalks of Florida, one of the United States' top summer destinations. However, this popularity also comes with unavoidable larger crowds and higher accommodation prices, especially during school breaks and major holidays. If you are looking for an equally breathtaking yet still relatively lesser-known alternative — at least abroad — head south to Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Located roughly 250 miles south (about a five-hour drive) of the cosmopolitan capital of Buenos Aires, this South American city has long served as the ultimate destination for the grand theater of Argentine society. What originally began in the late 19th century as an ultra-exclusive, patrician retreat modeled after the French Riviera has, over the last decades, evolved into a modern, dynamic city of almost 650,000 residents. As tourism became more accessible to a wider public, it transformed Mar del Plata into one of Argentina's leading seaside destinations, attracting over 8 million visitors each year. The city is also well connected to the capital by plane, car, train, and bus.
In addition to its 29-mile coastline featuring broad sandy bays, lively boardwalks, and majestic cliffs, Mar del Plata is renowned for its rich architectural heritage. Right on the shoreline are twin, colossal Neoclassic structures built in the 1940s: the iconic Casino Central, one of the largest gambling venues in Latin America, and the Gran Hotel Provincial, a palatial five-star hotel in the middle of it all.
Discover the beaches and culture of Mar del Plata
Mar del Plata boasts varied beaches, with spots for all kinds of beachgoers. For instance, Playa Bristol sits directly in front of the downtown area and can be reached simply by crossing the street from hotels, cafes, or the pedestrian center — hence why it is generally the noisiest and most crowded (and, per several Tripadvisor users, also one of the dirtiest). While there, don't forget to snap the classic photo with the sea lions monument, a pair of stone sculptures created by a local artist in the early '40s. Find them along the Mar del Plata promenade in front of Bristol Beach.
Playa Varese is about a 20-minute walk south of Bristol and sits in a breakwater-protected bay, which makes swimming easier and more predictable. Despite being smaller than the city's main beach, it offers plenty of amenities, including beach chair and umbrella rentals, cafes, restaurants, changing facilities, and convenience shops.
This Argentinian seaside town is also known for its bustling summer cultural calendar. The Centro Provincial de Las Artes Teatro Auditorium is one of Argentina's most prominent theater venues outside Buenos Aires (a wildly underrated destination known as the Europe of South America and as one of the world's best digital nomad destinations). The Mar del Plata International Film Festival is the only film festival in Latin America that's in the same category as Cannes, Berlin, and Venice. It typically takes place in November.
Find Mar del Plata's best spots for an excellent meal
Fresh fish is undoubtedly the star of Mar del Plata's bustling food scene, which includes both modern bistros and traditional "parrillas" (restaurants specializing in charcoal-grilled meat and fresh seafood — which are, incidentally, also typical of Uruguay, the South American destination Anthony Bourdain called the world's most underrated). Start your culinary journey in the port area with Restaurante La Marina. The menu is centered around simple yet scrumptious dishes like seafood stew and fried squid with garlic and black pepper. Not far from the port is another long-running restaurant, Chichilo. Here, you can sample different seafood preparations, from fish empanadas to paella.
With over 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Google Maps, Manolo is one of the city's most notable Argentinian restaurants (there are several locations around town). The menu features a wide range of options to suit every taste. For the full Argentine experience, opt for the "lomito completo," a sandwich made with churrasco steak, ham, bacon, cheese, a fried egg, and french fries. The dessert selection also celebrates one of the country's most beloved ingredients, dulce de leche. It is open from breakfast until late at night.
For a more modern and refined dining experience, check out Sarasanegro Restaurante. Included as a discovery selection on The World's 50 Best, this restaurant — often described by Tripadvisor users as "one of the best in the country" — strives to reimagine the city's maritime ingredients through a five-course tasting menu and à la carte options.