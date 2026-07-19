Japantown Is Proving There's More To San Jose Than Its Boring Reputation

San Jose, California, is the heart of Silicon Valley, a major tech and computer innovation hub about an hour south of San Francisco. It's home to major businesses like Cisco, Hewlett Packard, and Adobe, and it's not really a place that's top of mind to visit when you're in Central California if you're looking to have fun and experience something new. In a word, it's often thought to be boring. As one person on Reddit put it: "San Jose has a colorful history, great wealth, tech, and education ... It is surrounded by beautiful nature. And boy is it boring. Downtown is small and dull, and is surrounded by faceless suburbs." But if you know where to go, you'll find plenty of ways to have fun in San Jose. One such destination is Japantown (or "Nihonmachi"). Here you'll find fantastic food, fun shops, and a rich cultural history.

It's an approximately 10-block neighborhood, centered around North 5th and Jackson Streets, and it's developed over 100 years. In the 1890s, first-generation Japanese immigrants (known as "issei") came to the area and settled first near the city's Chinatown. By the start of the 1900s, Japanese immigrants established their own community in the blocks next to Chinatown. Chinatown declined starting in 1931, but Japantown continued to thrive. You can still see one of the original Chinatown buildings in Japantown: the one-story stucco building at 6th and Jackson Streets dates back to the late 1800s. Spot the original brick with a peek in the alleyway on 6th Street.

For more in-depth history, visit the Japanese American Museum of San Jose. It's an underrated spot where you'll learn a lot. As one Yelp reviewer noted: "this is an absolute gem for San Jose and more people need to know it's there!"