The World's Best City To Visit In 2026 Is A North American Beauty With A Vibrant Culture And Colorful Architecture

The world's best travel destination isn't necessarily the largest, busiest, or most famous. Case in point: San Miguel de Allende took the top spot in Travel and Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026. It's a compact colonial city of just under 180,000 people, located in Mexico's Central Highlands. It earned the top spot globally in Travel and Leisure's survey based on votes from over 200,000 people for its combination of historic architecture, food, and shopping. On top of that, part of the city is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its melange of unique buildings and historic role on the Royal Route — a perfect way to experience centuries of history on foot.

San Miguel de Allende may not have iconic landmarks vis-à-vis an Eiffel Tower or Chichén Itzá, but it has some exceptional architectural treasures, nevertheless. Towering over the city is the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, with pink-hued neo-Gothic towers that easily rival more famous cathedrals. Visitors can climb to the El Mirador (The Viewpoint) for panoramic views over the city's colorful rooftops or browse artwork at Fábrica La Aurora, an artsy workshop and exhibition space housed in a historic mill. Meanwhile, at the city's main square, you might catch live street performers or a procession of sacred icons during Holy Week. As one of Mexico's safest cities (especially for solo female travelers), the city is approachable whether you go alone or with a partner. With Querétaro International Airport about a 1.5-hour drive away, international travelers can easily reach a city where world-class architecture, food, art, and local festivities unfold in a historic center.