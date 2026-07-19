The 5 Largest Trees In Sequoia National Park Are Ethereal Beauties You Need To See For Yourself

Amid the snow-capped peaks and verdant alpine scenery of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, visitors flock to see some of the most renowned landmarks, like Lake Tahoe and Yosemite, alongside another one of nature's wonders — the humbling and towering sequoia trees. As the largest trees by volume on Earth, these giants are native to the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, reaching heights that climb over 300 feet towards the clouds. And anyone seeking their pine-scented splendor often heads to Sequoia National Park, which one visitor on Google says feels "like stepping into another world."

Conjoined with the neighboring Kings Canyon, Sequoia National Park (known lovingly as the "Land of the Giants") is the second-oldest in the country, designated in 1890 to protect these centuries-old trees from logging. Today, visitors who want to stand in awe of these massive beings often find themselves at the very place where they were first preserved: the over 2,000-acre Giant Forest. This shady spot has over 8,000 of these awe-inspiring trees and some of the largest sequoias on Earth. Naturally, when it comes down to listing the grandest (and the most gorgeous) of the sequoias, the Giant Forest and its network of easy strolls dominates.

Below, starry-eyed visitors will find a list of the largest trees (by trunk volume, not height) in Sequoia National Park, per data from NPS. There are a few massive giants tucked away in the forest that aren't accessible to the public, so we focused on the largest trees in the park that are reachable by an official trail.