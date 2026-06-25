Visit California's 7 Secret Spots In Sequoia National Park That Most Tourists Miss

Around 40 different groves of giant sequoias can be found within Sequoia National Park. Sequoias are the largest trees in the world, reaching as high as a 26-story skyscraper, and they can live for thousands of years. The 629-square-mile park encompasses far more than sequoia groves, however. It's home to majestic peaks and vast canyons, the magnificent Crystal Cave, thousands of streams and lakes, and other kinds of coniferous trees, including pine, cedar, and fir.

Given the much higher volume of TripAdvisor reviews for these park sites compared to others, visitors tend to focus on the park's Giant Forest section and its General Sherman Tree, the largest tree in North America, as well as the towering granite dome of Moro Rock. These places are spectacular and deserve the attention they get and more. But visitors who expand beyond them will find many other treasures, minus the crowds.

We did some research to identify some of the park's most sparkling hidden gems, where you can experience the grandeur of a sequoia grove in relative solitude, and stand in awed silence for as long as you like, marveling at the endless auburn trunks and blue-green foliage of these massive beings. Our list also showcases other landscapes in the park besides its magnificent forests, such as rushing rivers and sub-alpine valleys. There are also a few surprises, like pictograph-splashed rocks and historic cabins. These seven special spots are Mineral King, Muir Grove, the Little Baldy Trail, the Dead Giant Trail, the Potwisha Suspension Bridge, Hospital Rock, and the Hazelwood Nature Trail.