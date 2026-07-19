Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With Historic Charm And Endless Outdoor Fun
Florida's palm trees, great weather, and retirement communities may make it a popular place to retire, but the Sunshine State shouldn't get to hog the whole spotlight. If you are a fan of history and outdoor adventure, there are places in this country that are even better. Foster, Rhode Island, is full of history, outdoorsy action, and New England charm, and you'll probably want to put it on your radar before the secret gets out.
Retiring to Foster won't just mean your loved ones have a new place to visit and explore, but there will be plenty of things for you to discover about your new home. Local wineries like Nickle Creek Vineyard will keep you busy learning about the growing wine culture in Rhode Island and why it is such an ideal place for viticulture. The town is full of history and a strong sense of small-town pride that has helped maintain its identity. The area is also rich in natural beauty, a staple of the New England region, and that leads to outdoor activities in beautiful surroundings, so retirees have a wide variety of ways to enjoy nature while working to stay fit.
History runs deep in Foster
Foster, which was once a part of the state's capital of Providence, was officially incorporated in 1781 and named after Theodore Foster, a future U.S. Senator. That's more than two centuries of history, and Foster has maintained much of it to this day. If you visit the city, you'll undoubtedly come across buildings like the Foster Town House, which has been hosting community meetings and get-togethers since the early 1800s. The building is still in use today and stands as the oldest of its type in the country.
One structure in Foster isn't that old, but it is still a testament to the state's history. The Swamp Meadow Covered Bridge offers visitors the chance to stop and take a photo of a traditional New England covered bridge, even though it wasn't built until 1992. It does, however, commemorate Rhode Island's 350th anniversary, making it an important part of history for both the state and the city of Foster. It also demonstrates the strong sense of community you'll find in Foster — the bridge, which is the only bridge of its type on a public road within the state, was burned down during an act of vandalism in 1993, before being rebuilt by the community in an impressive act of resilience. Like the Middle Covered Bridge in Woodstock, Vermont, the Swamp Meadow bridge is reason enough by itself to visit Foster.
Outdoor adventures in Foster are a great way to stay active
Foster's location in northwestern Rhode Island makes it easy to get to. It's less than an hour's drive from T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence, and the state's small size makes Foster a great base camp for retirees to host visiting family members who want to explore New England and its many outdoor activities. Plus, there is plenty to explore in Foster itself.
The region is one of lush greenery and wooded areas, which creates plenty of opportunities for hiking. A popular route for locals and visitors is the Barden Reservoir Loop, which takes you along the 4.5-mile circumference of the Barden Reservoir. This trail, which is actually a dirt road, is also used by cars visiting the reservoir, so keep that in mind while you are enjoying the serenity of the peaceful landscape. If you're looking for a short and easy hike that you can do in under 20 minutes, Foster has the Ram Tail Trail, which is just outside of town and is a great place for hiking in the fall.
If you're looking for a short-but-scenic hike, you can head to Jerimoth Hill. Not only is it Foster's claim to fame, but it's also the highest point in Rhode Island. Although the hill rises to an elevation of 812 feet, the hike itself is a flat trail that goes for just one-third of a mile to the top of the hill. It's rated as a very easy one, making it the perfect way for hikers of all ages to get outdoors for some exercise and fresh Rhode Island air. If you're up for a longer Rhode Island hike, you can check out the North South Trail, which is a border-to-border hike through the whole state.