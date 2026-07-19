Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With Historic Charm And Endless Outdoor Fun

Foster's location in northwestern Rhode Island makes it easy to get to. It's less than an hour's drive from T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence, and the state's small size makes Foster a great base camp for retirees to host visiting family members who want to explore New England and its many outdoor activities. Plus, there is plenty to explore in Foster itself.

The region is one of lush greenery and wooded areas, which creates plenty of opportunities for hiking. A popular route for locals and visitors is the Barden Reservoir Loop, which takes you along the 4.5-mile circumference of the Barden Reservoir. This trail, which is actually a dirt road, is also used by cars visiting the reservoir, so keep that in mind while you are enjoying the serenity of the peaceful landscape. If you're looking for a short and easy hike that you can do in under 20 minutes, Foster has the Ram Tail Trail, which is just outside of town and is a great place for hiking in the fall.

If you're looking for a short-but-scenic hike, you can head to Jerimoth Hill. Not only is it Foster's claim to fame, but it's also the highest point in Rhode Island. Although the hill rises to an elevation of 812 feet, the hike itself is a flat trail that goes for just one-third of a mile to the top of the hill. It's rated as a very easy one, making it the perfect way for hikers of all ages to get outdoors for some exercise and fresh Rhode Island air. If you're up for a longer Rhode Island hike, you can check out the North South Trail, which is a border-to-border hike through the whole state.