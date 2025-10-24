Vermont's Picturesque Covered Bridge Is A Charming Location Surrounded By Scenic Views And Unique Shops
As leaves transform from green to gold and temperatures turn crisper, fall getaways into nature are top of mind. For the ultimate postcard-perfect visions of autumn come to life, visit Woodstock, Vermont, consistently named America's most beautiful town. Blessed with rolling farmland, colorful maple trees, and a vibrant historic district, Woodstock looks like it was plucked from a movie set. First settled in the mid-18th century, the community thrived thanks to mills built along the river. By the late 19th century, wealthy East Coast families arriving by railroad discovered the region's bucolic charms and turned Woodstock into a well-heeled vacation destination.
Today, one of the area's most iconic landmarks is the Middle Covered Bridge, an oft-photographed, gable-roofed wooden passage right in the heart of town. Vermont is renowned for its covered bridges that were built to withstand the elements. Spanning over the Ottauquechee River, the 136-foot-long Middle Covered Bridge was erected in 1969 to replace an earlier iron version. This famed bridge can still be traversed by car or on foot, and it offers panoramic views of the river surrounded by dense forest.
See it yourself during a trip to Vermont. From Boston, Woodstock is two and a half to three hours away by car. Add another two hours or so onto that time if you're coming from New York City. The town's nearest major airport is Burlington International Airport, a 90-minute drive away. While Woodstock is lovely to visit year-round, it's especially stunning in autumn. After all, it is one of the top U.S. towns for a fall escape. That said, Woodstock also shines in December during its festive Wassail Parade (one of the best free holiday parades in America).
Discover Woodstock's top things to do and see
Whether you're driving into Woodstock as part of a Vermont fall road trip or spending the weekend in town (book a room at the luxurious Woodstock Inn, one of the best historic Victorian-era hotels in America), the beloved Middle Covered Bridge will be a must-see attraction on your itinerary. Although this bridge is less than a century old, the dark wood structure with lattice trusses and no metal supports adheres to the traditional tenets of historic covered bridge design. Cross the bridge on foot to really admire the spectacular craftsmanship, and look out over the landscape to see awe-inspiring panoramas. This Woodstock icon stands sturdy amidst Vermont's gorgeous seasonal backdrops, from the gold and crimson leaves of fall to the icy river and snowy trees of winter to the lush greenery of spring and summer.
After you've crossed back toward the village green, stroll into town to explore local shops, galleries, and cafés. To get a lay of the land, beeline to the Woodstock History Center, where you can learn more about the region's fascinating past and tour the 19th-century, Federal-style Dana House. Afterward, walk down Central Street. There, you can peruse a chic, curated selection of gifts at Woody's Mercantile or marvel at the beautiful pewter objects Danforth has been selling since 1975. Also, don't miss the Yankee Bookshop or the co-op gallery Collective.
For a little snack break, stop into the cozy Mon Vert Cafe for coffee and pastries. Then, when it's time for a hearty dinner, reserve a table at The Prince & The Pauper, where you can savor a three-course meal. Hungry to experience more of Vermont's culinary scene? Drive about an hour north to visit this tiny town with delicious food.