Vermont's Picturesque Covered Bridge Is A Charming Location Surrounded By Scenic Views And Unique Shops

As leaves transform from green to gold and temperatures turn crisper, fall getaways into nature are top of mind. For the ultimate postcard-perfect visions of autumn come to life, visit Woodstock, Vermont, consistently named America's most beautiful town. Blessed with rolling farmland, colorful maple trees, and a vibrant historic district, Woodstock looks like it was plucked from a movie set. First settled in the mid-18th century, the community thrived thanks to mills built along the river. By the late 19th century, wealthy East Coast families arriving by railroad discovered the region's bucolic charms and turned Woodstock into a well-heeled vacation destination.

Today, one of the area's most iconic landmarks is the Middle Covered Bridge, an oft-photographed, gable-roofed wooden passage right in the heart of town. Vermont is renowned for its covered bridges that were built to withstand the elements. Spanning over the Ottauquechee River, the 136-foot-long Middle Covered Bridge was erected in 1969 to replace an earlier iron version. This famed bridge can still be traversed by car or on foot, and it offers panoramic views of the river surrounded by dense forest.

See it yourself during a trip to Vermont. From Boston, Woodstock is two and a half to three hours away by car. Add another two hours or so onto that time if you're coming from New York City. The town's nearest major airport is Burlington International Airport, a 90-minute drive away. While Woodstock is lovely to visit year-round, it's especially stunning in autumn. After all, it is one of the top U.S. towns for a fall escape. That said, Woodstock also shines in December during its festive Wassail Parade (one of the best free holiday parades in America).