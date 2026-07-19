Near The Maryland Border Is A Scenic Pennsylvania Borough With Lake Fun, Mountain Views, And Golf

South-central Pennsylvania gets quieter as the roads move away from Gettysburg and toward the Mason-Dixon Line. The landscape shifts to orchards, meadows, wooded slopes, and rural roads with views of the Appalachian Mountains. In Adams County, near the Maryland border, the borough of Carroll Valley sits in that scenic mountain setting — small enough to feel tucked away but close enough to Gettysburg for added conveniences.

The borough describes itself as a place of "rich natural beauty," with farms and orchards at the foothills of the surrounding mountains. Carroll Valley isn't built around a bustling downtown or a major tourist attraction. Its appeal lies in its peaceful setting: quiet roads, green hills, wide-open views, and scenery that feels like part of the trip rather than simply the backdrop. The area's rural character gives the borough plenty of country charm, especially for travelers who want fresh air, open views, and a slower-paced weekend getaway.

Mountain views surround Liberty Mountain Resort, set about 10 miles outside Gettysburg. Its roughly 400 acres include golf, lodging, dining, and one of the biggest outdoor pools around. The surrounding borough also offers easy access to the great outdoors, whether you're looking to fish, hit the hiking trails, or plan a park picnic after a day of exploring local back roads. Carroll County is only about an hour and a half from larger cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, making it convenient for travelers looking to fly in. For a first visit, start with a slow scenic loop. Drive around the borough and stop near Liberty Mountain for the hillside setting. Add Jack's Mountain Bridge to your itinerary if you want a small historic photo stop in Adams County, which also offers an award-winning winery. Destination Gettysburg says it's the only covered bridge in the county that still sees everyday traffic from cars crossing Tom's Creek.