Near The Maryland Border Is A Scenic Pennsylvania Borough With Lake Fun, Mountain Views, And Golf
South-central Pennsylvania gets quieter as the roads move away from Gettysburg and toward the Mason-Dixon Line. The landscape shifts to orchards, meadows, wooded slopes, and rural roads with views of the Appalachian Mountains. In Adams County, near the Maryland border, the borough of Carroll Valley sits in that scenic mountain setting — small enough to feel tucked away but close enough to Gettysburg for added conveniences.
The borough describes itself as a place of "rich natural beauty," with farms and orchards at the foothills of the surrounding mountains. Carroll Valley isn't built around a bustling downtown or a major tourist attraction. Its appeal lies in its peaceful setting: quiet roads, green hills, wide-open views, and scenery that feels like part of the trip rather than simply the backdrop. The area's rural character gives the borough plenty of country charm, especially for travelers who want fresh air, open views, and a slower-paced weekend getaway.
Mountain views surround Liberty Mountain Resort, set about 10 miles outside Gettysburg. Its roughly 400 acres include golf, lodging, dining, and one of the biggest outdoor pools around. The surrounding borough also offers easy access to the great outdoors, whether you're looking to fish, hit the hiking trails, or plan a park picnic after a day of exploring local back roads. Carroll County is only about an hour and a half from larger cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, making it convenient for travelers looking to fly in. For a first visit, start with a slow scenic loop. Drive around the borough and stop near Liberty Mountain for the hillside setting. Add Jack's Mountain Bridge to your itinerary if you want a small historic photo stop in Adams County, which also offers an award-winning winery. Destination Gettysburg says it's the only covered bridge in the county that still sees everyday traffic from cars crossing Tom's Creek.
Lake May and Lake Kay offer low-key lake fun
Pennsylvania is home to plenty of quiet mountain boroughs, and Carroll Valley fits right in. Lake days here are calm and simple: Pack fishing gear, a picnic, a small boat, and spend a few hours outdoors between mountain drives or resort activities. The borough maintains three lakes — Lake Carroll, Lake Kay, and Lake May — along with two recreation areas and local park facilities, giving visitors multiple ways to enjoy the outdoors without dealing with the logistics of a large marina or crowded beaches.
Lake May is a natural first stop. Located along Route 116, it's convenient to combine with a morning round of golf at the nearby course. It's also a pleasant stop after lunch or before checking into a nearby stay, especially if you want a short outdoor break by the water views. Fishing and boating are welcome here, as they are at Lake Kay, about six minutes away via the Trout Run Trail. Anglers can also cast lines from Kay Sullivan Park, which has a fishing pier, a small playground, and a picnic area.
Lake Carroll sits beside Carroll Commons Park in the heart of the borough. However, travelers should note that fishing is allowed only in designated areas along the lakeshore, and boating is off-limits altogether. The park includes amenities for the whole family, including a playground, an 0.8-mile trail loop, and facilities for basketball, bocce, horseshoes, and shuffleboard.
A Carroll Valley getaway offers golfing with views
Carroll Valley Golf Course at Liberty Mountain Resort is an 18-hole championship course open year-round. Designed by Ault, Clark & Associates, the layout features six par-3s, five par-5s, and seven par-4s. That variety keeps the round moving, with shorter holes, longer fairways, and alternating distances set against the hilly scenic backdrop. While it may not be one of America's top ten golf courses, reviewers generally agree that it offers a rewarding time on the green, with scenery that makes the somewhat remote location worthwhile.
During warmer months, an early tee time can feel especially peaceful, with wooded hillsides and open slopes surrounding the course. Beginners can test their skills, while more experienced golfers still get enough variation to stay engaged. Meanwhile, the cold season doesn't mean golf is off the table. Indoor simulators let golfers play virtual rounds, use a driving range, or practice skills challenges on dozens of digital courses. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that even getting to the course is enjoyable, noting "the pleasant drive through the central Maryland and southern Pennsylvania backroads."
Liberty Mountain Resort makes Carroll Valley golfing easier to turn into a full weekend. The resort offers accommodations on roughly 400 acres, along with nearby hiking and fishing, swimming pools, and casual dining close to the rooms. A visit might start with golf, continue with lunch at the resort, and end with a relaxing afternoon at Lake May or Lake Kay. In wintertime, the mountain shifts into ski mode, with 100 skiable acres, 16 trails, and terrain divided among beginner, intermediate, and advanced skill levels. Carroll Valley doesn't require a packed itinerary to enjoy, though. Its best traits come from the scenic hills, lakes, and quiet roads that make this corner feel tucked away yet easy to reach.