Just South Of Boston Is A Tranquil Park Escape For Camping, Scenic Views, And Trails

It's easy to find a stunning viewpoint in major cities around the country. A quiet park where you can go hiking, much less camping, is a much more challenging feat. That explains why the Blue Hills Reservation is a one-of-a-kind destination in New England. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages almost 500,000 acres of land, oversees this all-season park with a trail system, campsites, and adventure sports. It offers a welcome respite from the dog days of summer in Beantown.

The Blue Hills Reservation lies only 10 miles south of Boston in the state capital's suburbs. The park is wedged between Quincy and Dedham, a charming Boston suburb, to the east and west, and Milton and Randolph, a quiet Boston-area gem, to the north and south, respectively. Its more than 7,000 acres — full of forests, hills, ponds, and wetlands — make it the largest public space in the metropolitan area.

When Europeans starting arriving along the coast of Massachusetts, they saw hills with a blue tint in the distance. They named those 22 peaks the Blue Hills and its highest one, at 635 feet, Great Blue Hill. The Metropolitan Parks Commission bought that land in 1893, making it one of the first public recreation areas around Boston. It now has 16 structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places and one National Historic Landmark.