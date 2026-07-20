Along The Washington And Oregon Border Is An Artificial Lake Haven To Fish, Camp, And Boat

Lake Umatillia is roughly 70 miles upstream from The Dalles, a sun-drenched town with wineries, music, and scenic trails. It sits east of the Cascade Range, which means the landscape is much drier than the mossy and misty climate found on the mountains' western flank. "Some people fail to see the true beauty of this part of the state," mused one fan of the lake on Google Maps. "[On] the surface, it is rolling heat bleached hills of dirt and scorched grass, but look a little closer, and you will find an ecosystem that supports eagles, bighorn sheep, dear, elk, salmon, bass and all the other things that make Oregon special."

One way to appreciate Lake Umatilla's stark beauty is from its surface. The reservoir attracts boaters and has several public launches along its shoreline. These range from powerboat enthusiasts to fans of sailing, and the 48,000-acre lake is also ideal for windsurfing and kiteboarding. The center for boating on the lake is the Umatilla Marina and RV Park in the Oregon town that shares its name, which even boasts its own yacht club.

There are also plenty of places to camp along the lakeshore. Situated on the lake's eastern end, Plymouth Park offers spots for both RVs and tents on the Washington side. "A very nice park right on the river," remarked a visitor Google Maps. Another good place to camp is at Crow Butte Park. Located in Patterson, Washington, this reserve boasts 6 miles of shoreline, a marina, and a large grassy area on the 1,500-acre Crow Butte Island. One past camper described it as "an idyllic spot with amazing views out over the river."