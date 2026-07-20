Along The Washington And Oregon Border Is An Artificial Lake Haven To Fish, Camp, And Boat
The Columbia River is one of America's great waterways — the West Coast's answer to the Mississippi River or mighty Missouri River. With its source in Canada's Kootenay Rockies, the Columbia River twists for 1,240 miles through British Columbia and Washington State before eventually emptying into the Pacific Ocean. Along the way, the Columbia River Gorge forms much of the border between Oregon and Washington, where several hydroelectric dams have been constructed to harness its great power. It's here — 215 miles upstream of the Pacific at the John Day Dam — where the Columbia's tamed waters form Lake Umatilla, one of the region's great reservoirs.
Lake Umatilla is a narrow body of water that stretches for 110 miles to McNary Dam on its eastern end. The lake was established in 1971, and today — in addition to providing hydroelectric power for much of the region — it draws visitors keen on outdoor recreation. Its tranquil waters are ideal for boating and water sports, and there are many places to camp along its shoreline, where you can also spot wildlife. It should come as no surprise that the lake also draws anglers hoping to hook into trophy fish, as its depths are home to a variety of sought-after species. "Very quiet secluded place to sit [and] ponder life," observed one visitor on Google Maps. "What an amazing view!" raved another.
Soak up the tranquil vibes on Lake Umatilla
Lake Umatillia is roughly 70 miles upstream from The Dalles, a sun-drenched town with wineries, music, and scenic trails. It sits east of the Cascade Range, which means the landscape is much drier than the mossy and misty climate found on the mountains' western flank. "Some people fail to see the true beauty of this part of the state," mused one fan of the lake on Google Maps. "[On] the surface, it is rolling heat bleached hills of dirt and scorched grass, but look a little closer, and you will find an ecosystem that supports eagles, bighorn sheep, dear, elk, salmon, bass and all the other things that make Oregon special."
One way to appreciate Lake Umatilla's stark beauty is from its surface. The reservoir attracts boaters and has several public launches along its shoreline. These range from powerboat enthusiasts to fans of sailing, and the 48,000-acre lake is also ideal for windsurfing and kiteboarding. The center for boating on the lake is the Umatilla Marina and RV Park in the Oregon town that shares its name, which even boasts its own yacht club.
There are also plenty of places to camp along the lakeshore. Situated on the lake's eastern end, Plymouth Park offers spots for both RVs and tents on the Washington side. "A very nice park right on the river," remarked a visitor Google Maps. Another good place to camp is at Crow Butte Park. Located in Patterson, Washington, this reserve boasts 6 miles of shoreline, a marina, and a large grassy area on the 1,500-acre Crow Butte Island. One past camper described it as "an idyllic spot with amazing views out over the river."
Cast a line a line for a lunker at Lake Umatilla
Lake Umatilla is home to a number of fish species, including walleye, smallmouth bass, shad, and panfish. Depending on the location and time of the year, anglers can also hook into salmon, steelhead, and the occasional white sturgeon — the massive, prehistoric fish that can live for up to 100 years. "Battled some wind on Lake Umatilla last week and it helped trigger some key bites!" reported one bass fisher on Facebook. The angler's five best fish measured a combined 99.75 inches, including a 20.5-inch catch. "Lots of 17-19 [inch] caliber fish in the mix too. I sense the fall bite picking up!" he wrote.
While Lake Umatilla doesn't feature salmon jumping up waterfalls like Olympic National Park, it still sees some good runs. Most exciting is the spring Chinook season, which attracts anglers to the Columbia River in large numbers. These big feisty fish also run in the summer and fall, along with coho and sockeye.
Lake Umatilla is less than a two-hour drive from Portland International Airport (PDX) on Interstate 84. There are several towns along the shore with shops for supplies, restaurants, and accommodations, including Arlington, Boardman, and Umatilla, all of which sit on the Oregon side. For more of the Columbia River Gorge's splendor, check out Stevenson, the Washington city that blends luxe resorts, stunning scenery, and Native heritage.