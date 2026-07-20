Pennsylvania's Year-Round Resort Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is A Thrilling Getaway With Sporty Appeal

In the south Pennsylvania town of Lewisberry, you'll find Roundtop Mountain Resort, a popular ski destination that has a lot to offer. There are 18 trails on 103 acres. The summit is 1,400 feet above ski level. You can pick from nine different lifts. Roundtop isn't gigantic, but it's a good size for this area, which typically gets more than 2 feet of snow each year (and the resort makes its own, as well). Snowboarders are welcome, of course, and the property also has its snow-tubing runs. The resort may be best known for its winter activities, but outdoor enthusiasts will find things to do there year-round.

Roundtop shines brightest in the winter, when all the lifts and trails open, and thousands of skiers visit on a typical day. Several different terrain parks allow acrobatic skiers and snowboarders to riff on jumps and ramps. Sporty people who appreciate a challenge will be glad to know that Roundtop permits "uphill access" — backcountry skiers can attach skins to the bottoms of their skis and trudge up the mountain. This is permitted between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and skiers must use specific trails. If you're interested, this growing skiing trend could be the best way to bypass long lift lines at your resort.

Once you've worked up an appetite, you can visit several Roundtop eateries, including the sit-down restaurant Fireside Lounge. You can also enjoy outdoor burgers and craft beer at The Coop, which is only open in the winter. The resort doesn't have its own lodging, so you'll have to look for a nearby hotel. Luckily, there are several dependable chains located about 9 miles away in Mechanicsburg.