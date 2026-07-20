Pennsylvania's Year-Round Resort Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is A Thrilling Getaway With Sporty Appeal
In the south Pennsylvania town of Lewisberry, you'll find Roundtop Mountain Resort, a popular ski destination that has a lot to offer. There are 18 trails on 103 acres. The summit is 1,400 feet above ski level. You can pick from nine different lifts. Roundtop isn't gigantic, but it's a good size for this area, which typically gets more than 2 feet of snow each year (and the resort makes its own, as well). Snowboarders are welcome, of course, and the property also has its snow-tubing runs. The resort may be best known for its winter activities, but outdoor enthusiasts will find things to do there year-round.
Roundtop shines brightest in the winter, when all the lifts and trails open, and thousands of skiers visit on a typical day. Several different terrain parks allow acrobatic skiers and snowboarders to riff on jumps and ramps. Sporty people who appreciate a challenge will be glad to know that Roundtop permits "uphill access" — backcountry skiers can attach skins to the bottoms of their skis and trudge up the mountain. This is permitted between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and skiers must use specific trails. If you're interested, this growing skiing trend could be the best way to bypass long lift lines at your resort.
Once you've worked up an appetite, you can visit several Roundtop eateries, including the sit-down restaurant Fireside Lounge. You can also enjoy outdoor burgers and craft beer at The Coop, which is only open in the winter. The resort doesn't have its own lodging, so you'll have to look for a nearby hotel. Luckily, there are several dependable chains located about 9 miles away in Mechanicsburg.
How to enjoy Roundtop Mountain Resort in the summer
Roundtop is a high-energy operation, and it doesn't close shop at the first thaw. Like Liberty Mountain — Pennsylvania's other year-round mountain resort with diverse terrain — Roundtop remains open in every season, and the warmest months are pretty active. Summer camps run from June to early August, and kids can swim, kayak, shoot arrows, and learn to fish, among many other outdoor pastimes. Adults can affix masks and engage in paintball battles between April to November, with reservations required in advance. With its eight different fields — each with a unique theme and layout — Roundtop boasts the largest paintball operation in Central Pennsylvania. Battlegrounds include a concrete labyrinth, a Wild West settlement, and a reimagining of World War II's Invasion of Normandy. Participants in low-impact paintball can be as young as 8 years old.
Roundtop isn't a household name, but it is located close to one: It's just 25 miles from Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's largest amusement park and a family-friendly utopia with unlimited thrills. Round Top's rural location — about 3.5 hours from Pittsburgh and 2.5 hours from Philadelphia — makes it a convenient stop for vacationers driving across the state, and it's only a 90-minute drive from Baltimore as well.