Charlotte's Underrated Urban Gem Is A Hidden Nature Preserve With A Wetland Bog And Scenic Trails
With a population of nearly one million, Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city, and it's home to corporate headquarters like Lowe's and Bank of America. But beyond the skyscrapers and the business district, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have plenty of parks where residents and visitors can escape the bustle of city life. There's Independence Park, the city's oldest park that dates back to 1905, and Freedom Park, which is called the "Central Park of Charlotte." While those green spaces are well worth a visit, if you're looking for something quieter and more off the grid, head to RibbonWalk Nature Preserve. This uncrowded small urban park features trails that wind through a mix of a wetland bog, ponds, and forest, and it's home to lots of wildlife.
The 187-acre preserve is in the Derita neighborhood, and the park's name has a royal connection. The mother-in-law of Queen Charlotte, the same queen who inspired the name for the city itself, had a woodland garden known as "Ribbon Walk," thanks to how trails were laid out. The name is fitting, as today, RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is known for its winding trails that weave graceful loops through the woods.
RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is only about a 15-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte, making it an easy escape into nature without venturing far from the city. One Yelp reviewer raved: "It was really like walking through a forest. I felt like I wasn't in Charlotte anymore. They added that "the trails are well marked, and you can choose your adventure and go different ways, or simply sit by the water and relax. I would go back here again!" Whether you're looking for a peaceful walk or a chance to spot wildlife, RibbonWalk Nature Preserve offers a refreshing change of pace.
Trails and wildlife at Charlotte's RibbonWalk Nature Preserve
RibbonWalk Nature Preserve has about 3 miles of trails that wind their way through the woods and past the small ponds, and many of them intersect, so you can mix and match while you're out there. The longest trek is the 1-mile-long Irwin Creek Trail, which features gentle streams that feed into the Catawba River. There's also the 0.4-mile Wetlands Trail, which is aptly named as it gives you a front-row perspective of the preserve's wetland bog and ponds. On this path, you might spot ducks and turtles out in the water. One previous visitor described the preserve and its trails as a "really cool wetland area," with another noting that the "views of nature are great."
Keep an eye out for more wildlife in the trees near the water, where you may spot the telltale tooth marks of the beavers that live here. As one Redditor noted, there's "plenty of beaver evidence," and you'll likely be able to see a beaver dam here and potentially even the animals themselves. The preserve is also home to salamanders, frogs, and two dozen butterfly species. As you walk past the picturesque wetland bog and ponds, keep your eyes open to see how many different critters you can spot.
RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is also a fun place for birdwatching. The wetland bog and surrounding ponds provide food and shelter for both year-round residents and seasonal migrants. Migratory birds come through in fall and spring, and birders have spotted over 100 different species here. Expect to see bobolinks, red-headed woodpeckers, wild turkeys, and even a bald eagle. For similar outdoor adventures, consider visiting the sprawling Tulula Bog, North Carolina's scenic and peaceful birding destination.
Treasure trees at the family-friendly RibbonWalk Nature Preserve
On the 0.5-mile-long Beech Walk Trail at RibbonWalk Nature Preserve, you'll pass through a grove of dozens of mature American Beech trees. TreesCharlotte, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and expanding the city's urban forest, has designated these distinctive trees as some of its "treasure trees." These are estimated to be more than 150 years old, and they're particularly striking in fall. One notable tree to keep an eye out for during your RibbonWalk explorations is the 95-foot-tall white oak near the heart of the preserve, which stands in a photo-worthy clearing. Lush groves and paths like these are among the reasons that Charlotte is also known as the "City of Trees."
Since the RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is on the smaller side, you could explore the whole area in one visit if you wanted to. None of the trails is too steep, and they're mostly — though not entirely — in the shade. There are also plenty of places to stop, sit, and take in the scenery, contributing to making the preserve an accessible getaway for the whole family.
Charlotte's RibbonWalk is next to the larger and more popular Nevin Park, which has a splash pad, playgrounds, and playing fields. Yet RibbonWalk has managed to stay more under the radar, so even if the other park is busy, you're likely to be able to find more solitude here. As one Tripadvisor review noted: "[this] little spot appears to be largely eclipsed by the neighboring Nevin Park. This has a completely different feel, and is clearly aimed at walkers/runners keen to enjoy the local wildlife in peace." For another underrated North Carolina destination, visit Cliffs of the Neuse State Park. Or, for outdoor thrills, drive to the overlooked Medoc Mountain State Park, with trails and mountain biking.