Charlotte's Underrated Urban Gem Is A Hidden Nature Preserve With A Wetland Bog And Scenic Trails

With a population of nearly one million, Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city, and it's home to corporate headquarters like Lowe's and Bank of America. But beyond the skyscrapers and the business district, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have plenty of parks where residents and visitors can escape the bustle of city life. There's Independence Park, the city's oldest park that dates back to 1905, and Freedom Park, which is called the "Central Park of Charlotte." While those green spaces are well worth a visit, if you're looking for something quieter and more off the grid, head to RibbonWalk Nature Preserve. This uncrowded small urban park features trails that wind through a mix of a wetland bog, ponds, and forest, and it's home to lots of wildlife.

The 187-acre preserve is in the Derita neighborhood, and the park's name has a royal connection. The mother-in-law of Queen Charlotte, the same queen who inspired the name for the city itself, had a woodland garden known as "Ribbon Walk," thanks to how trails were laid out. The name is fitting, as today, RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is known for its winding trails that weave graceful loops through the woods.

RibbonWalk Nature Preserve is only about a 15-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte, making it an easy escape into nature without venturing far from the city. One Yelp reviewer raved: "It was really like walking through a forest. I felt like I wasn't in Charlotte anymore. They added that "the trails are well marked, and you can choose your adventure and go different ways, or simply sit by the water and relax. I would go back here again!" Whether you're looking for a peaceful walk or a chance to spot wildlife, RibbonWalk Nature Preserve offers a refreshing change of pace.