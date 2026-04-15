Between Durham And Norfolk Is North Carolina's Underrated State Park With Fishing, Trails, And Mountain Biking

Anglers: rejoice! Known for its clean Little Fishing Creek, Medoc Mountain State Park welcomes anyone with a North Carolina fishing license to cast a line. Depending on the time of year, you may hook fish species like a sunfish or bluegill, and one park visitor's AllTrails review states it's a great place for fly fishing; leave those heavy lures in the tackle box for this one. To up your fishing game, you may even want to invest in this underrated soldering tool from Home Depot that you never knew you needed. Although one visitor on Tripadvisor reported no sign of fish on their visit, you know what they say: a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work!

Nature-lovers who prefer exploring on land will be happy to traverse this state park's 22 trails, many of which are designated as "easy" on the difficulty scale. A few are described as moderate hikes by the Medoc Mountain State Park, but none are listed as hard or challenging; if you're in the mood to scale eastern America's highest peak, another state park might be a better fit. Alas, if you're looking to be surrounded by local wildflowers, charming greenery, or to take your leashed four-legged friend on an easy adventure, you'll be glad you made the trip. Keep in mind that some trails are shared: seven are for hiking only, while the remaining 15 are dual-purpose for hiking and either horseback riding or biking.