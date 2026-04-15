Between Durham And Norfolk Is North Carolina's Underrated State Park With Fishing, Trails, And Mountain Biking
If you're looking for a great way to get out of the city and back to nature, Medoc Mountain State Park is an easy 90-minute drive from the Raleigh-Durham area and offers plenty of activities for the whole family. The drive from Virginia's bustling port-town of Norfolk is a bit longer — closer to 2.5 hours — so if a lengthy out-and-back adventure isn't your speed, consider making your visit to this North Carolina state park a camping trip.
Despite its name, Medoc Mountain State Park isn't a destination where you can expect to traverse towering summits. Once part of a great mountain range during Earth's Carboniferous period, 350 million years ago, the park now has a meager elevation of 325 feet. While ascending to its highest heights might not be on your to-do list here, hiking is still one of the best ways to enjoy this rolling green oasis, along with its many other outdoor activities, including fishing, mountain biking, and horseback riding.
Fishing and hiking trails at Medoc Mountain State Park
Anglers: rejoice! Known for its clean Little Fishing Creek, Medoc Mountain State Park welcomes anyone with a North Carolina fishing license to cast a line. Depending on the time of year, you may hook fish species like a sunfish or bluegill, and one park visitor's AllTrails review states it's a great place for fly fishing; leave those heavy lures in the tackle box for this one. To up your fishing game, you may even want to invest in this underrated soldering tool from Home Depot that you never knew you needed. Although one visitor on Tripadvisor reported no sign of fish on their visit, you know what they say: a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work!
Nature-lovers who prefer exploring on land will be happy to traverse this state park's 22 trails, many of which are designated as "easy" on the difficulty scale. A few are described as moderate hikes by the Medoc Mountain State Park, but none are listed as hard or challenging; if you're in the mood to scale eastern America's highest peak, another state park might be a better fit. Alas, if you're looking to be surrounded by local wildflowers, charming greenery, or to take your leashed four-legged friend on an easy adventure, you'll be glad you made the trip. Keep in mind that some trails are shared: seven are for hiking only, while the remaining 15 are dual-purpose for hiking and either horseback riding or biking.
Mountain biking and horseback riding
Sometimes, our feet can't take us as quickly as our spirits crave to go; if you have a need for speed, Medoc Mountain State Park has plenty of scenic trails for a mountain biking journey. The Saponi Trail — a 3.3-mile loop — and the Weller Loop — a mile-long loop— are two highly rated trails according to reviews on AllTrails. Note that every biking trail here is a shared trail with hikers.
While many visitor reviews state that other hikers and bikers are sparse, it's always best to remain alert and practice trail safety. The main park website shares that at times, bike trails are closed for maintenance, construction, or undesirable conditions; check the homepage before you visit to confirm the bike trails are open.
Another option for catching the wind in your hair here is on horseback. If you're not a horse-owning equestrian, don't fret. The nearby Ten Point Ranch offers trail rides through the park's meandering trails, ranging from one to three hours long. And if you're interested in something a little more untamed, visit one of these 13 U.S. destinations to see wild horses roam freely.