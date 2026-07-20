Alabama's Central Scenic Locale Has Sporty Appeal, River Trails, And Outdoor Fun

Much of Bibb County's outdoor appeal revolves around the Cahaba River system, which makes it great for travelers who like paddling and riverside walks. Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge offers access to a scenic segment of the river. The trails at this refuge are a highlight — there are over 6.5 miles of trails here, meandering around the river and its branching creeks. The roughly 1.5-mile Piper Trail is a reliable choice for taking in some of the refuge's scenery, as it leads to two overlooks on the river. Look out across the rock shoals, which provide the unique conditions to spawn rare plants like the shoals lily.

More hiking trails with pleasant scenery can be found in the Talladega National Forest, Alabama's breathtaking forest with mountain views. The portion of Talladega National Forest in Bibb County is part of the Oakmulgee Ranger District, which spans several counties across central Alabama. In this area, you'll find a 9-mile walking or driving loop with interpretive signs by Alabama Birding Trails. The route goes through a wetland area, a ridge blanketed in longleaf pines, and a grassy clearing. The towering pines and open understory create a habitat for a wide variety of birds to spot, with some of the year-round locals including blue jays, yellowthroats, pine warblers, and woodpeckers.

For travelers more interested in water sports, the Bibb County State Public Fishing Lake has some amenities with a pretty backdrop of woods framing the wide-open water. There's a fishing pier and boat launch, and the lake is stocked with a mix of species: crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and largemouth bass.