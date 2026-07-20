This Urban Ohio Park Has River Views, A Cute Trail, And Summer Movie Nights In The Heart Of Columbus

Columbus, Ohio's largest city, is packed with green spaces that complement its urban atmosphere. Even in its downtown area, which is charmingly nicknamed "everybody's neighborhood," you're never too far from a verdant area thanks to the Scioto Mile. One such space is Genoa Park, a scenic destination along the calm Scioto River that doubles as an activity hub for locals. Genoa Park hosts local events like NightLight, where attendees can watch movies outdoors in the summer. It's also connected to the Scioto Trail, also known as the Scioto Greenway, which makes for an idyllic and peaceful spot to walk or jog.

You can enjoy tranquil views of the Scioto River from the Genoa Park Amphitheater located behind the Center of Science and Industry (or COSI, as it's more commonly called). While you're there, don't forget to say hello to one of the whimsical Scioto Lounge Deer Sculptures. You may also spot wildlife or kayakers, but what makes the vista most remarkable is the way the Columbus skyline frames the calm waters of the Scioto River — so much so that many reviewers on Google suggest visiting Genoa Park after dark when the distant city lights illuminate the water.

You can also enjoy the Scioto River by traversing the manicured tree-lined paths of the Scioto Trail, where you're likely to spot all manner of pedestrians and cyclists enjoying the route. Pleasant scenery aside, what makes this trek so worthwhile is that it's close to other places of interest that are part of the Scioto Mile, such as the monument-filled Battelle Riverfront Park, which lies just a brief walk across the Discovery Bridge from Genoa Park.