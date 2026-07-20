This Urban Ohio Park Has River Views, A Cute Trail, And Summer Movie Nights In The Heart Of Columbus
Columbus, Ohio's largest city, is packed with green spaces that complement its urban atmosphere. Even in its downtown area, which is charmingly nicknamed "everybody's neighborhood," you're never too far from a verdant area thanks to the Scioto Mile. One such space is Genoa Park, a scenic destination along the calm Scioto River that doubles as an activity hub for locals. Genoa Park hosts local events like NightLight, where attendees can watch movies outdoors in the summer. It's also connected to the Scioto Trail, also known as the Scioto Greenway, which makes for an idyllic and peaceful spot to walk or jog.
You can enjoy tranquil views of the Scioto River from the Genoa Park Amphitheater located behind the Center of Science and Industry (or COSI, as it's more commonly called). While you're there, don't forget to say hello to one of the whimsical Scioto Lounge Deer Sculptures. You may also spot wildlife or kayakers, but what makes the vista most remarkable is the way the Columbus skyline frames the calm waters of the Scioto River — so much so that many reviewers on Google suggest visiting Genoa Park after dark when the distant city lights illuminate the water.
You can also enjoy the Scioto River by traversing the manicured tree-lined paths of the Scioto Trail, where you're likely to spot all manner of pedestrians and cyclists enjoying the route. Pleasant scenery aside, what makes this trek so worthwhile is that it's close to other places of interest that are part of the Scioto Mile, such as the monument-filled Battelle Riverfront Park, which lies just a brief walk across the Discovery Bridge from Genoa Park.
Catch film screenings paired with city views and snacks at Genoa Park in Columbus, Ohio
At Battelle Riverfront Park, you can relax on benches along the Scioto River and catch the James W. Barney Pickaweekee Story Grove, a charming set of six sculptures depicting animals and creatures of myth. Alternatively, you can take the Scioto Trail from Genoa Park to Bicentennial Park. This locale is known for the Scioto Mile Fountain, a summer splash pad that also has colorful, eye-catching light shows on display, even during the daytime. With its proximity to the Discovery Bridge, Genoa Park is a convenient gateway to explore downtown Columbus, a lively area with unique dining and an artsy aura, but it also offers arts and culture experiences of its own. If you're looking to watch films, screenings of movies new and old are available at the park in the form of NightLight.
From June or July until October every summer, NightLight screens films — typically two to four times per month — on an inflatable screen that faces the Genoa Park Amphitheatre. Past screenings include "National Treasure," "The Princess Bride," "Kill Bill Vol. 1," and many other mainstream classics and cult favorites. During spooky season, you can expect a selection of horror films or Halloween-themed flicks. On TikTok, users say that NightLight — which features food trucks, libations, and music — is perfect for date night, albeit only for those of legal drinking age.
It's worth noting that one Google reviewer found the experience costly, given parking, food, and event tickets reportedly cost $20 each. They did, however, still leave a five-star review. Budgeting for on-site meals and snacks is required, too, since guests aren't permitted to bring their own food or drinks to NightLight. Don't forget to go prepared in other ways, though, such as by packing camping chairs and a sweater or a blanket, since temperatures in Columbus can dip quite drastically in the evenings. Previous attendees on TikTok and Reddit also suggest showing up early to find a place to sit. To grab movie tickets and learn more about the series, head to NightLight's website.
Check out two noteworthy Columbus attractions right by Genoa Park
As a walkable Columbus gem with both idyllic urban hikes and movie screenings, Genoa Park delivers on experiences in the realms of nature and culture. However, Genoa Park is also next to the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), which was ranked among the top five attractions in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Spanning 320,000 square feet, COSI has a wide array of exhibits and hands-on activities that can entertain children and adults alike. Offerings include VR simulators of natural landscapes, a reproduction of a 19th-century town with contemporary technologies for visitors to explore, a planetarium, and much more. Accordingly, many reviewers on Google have claimed that it's easy to spend several hours at this museum, so it's not too hard to justify the admission fees ranging between $23 and $30.
If you walk a few minutes down the Scioto Trail from Genoa Park, you'll also find the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, which is rated 4.8 stars on average based on nearly 900 Google reviews. The circular, open-air structure, which opened in 2018, features special temporary exhibitions on top of a permanent collection that recounts the experiences of former service members. The permanent collection also encompasses several veteran portraits taken by photographer Stacy Pearsall. Admission costs between $11 and $18, although it's free for active-duty U.S. military personnel, veterans, and Gold Star families.
Whether you're on a day trip with the little ones or just looking to do something new in Columbus, both COSI and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum make for interesting stops either before or after your time in Genoa Park. Tickets for these attractions can be purchased on their respective websites. Overall, Genoa Park has a lot to offer — and the same can be said of other green spaces in Columbus, like Goodale Park, a city stunner with vibrant events, Victorian charm, and idyllic views.