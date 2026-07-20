Ohio's Charming Dayton Suburb Is A Surprising Entertainment Hub With Concerts, Local Eats, And Family Fun

Kettering also has its fair share of dining options for when hunger strikes. For something unmistakably local, grab a table at Sea Jax Tavern, an easygoing eatery that bills itself as "a neighborhood joint, actually owned by the neighbors." Diners on Tripadvisor attest to the "attentive and personal" service here, an excellent accompaniment to the tasty food and extensive craft beer menu. Sea Jax Tavern dishes up from-scratch meals made with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, but it doesn't take reservations, so tables are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. If it's too busy for a sit-in meal, the restaurant offers carry-out, though orders placed after 5 p.m. must be placed in person. And don't worry about dressing formally for dinner at this laid-back and welcoming spot: as the restaurant's website humorously puts it, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops are, in fact, encouraged.

For classic Italian fare done well, make your way to Mamma DiSalvo's Italian Ristorante. This family-owned establishment has been a community staple since founders Rinaldo and Elena DiSalvo opened their doors in 1979, and the restaurant has served delicious traditional cuisine that pays homage to the family's roots in the Abruzzo-Molise region of Italy ever since. Take note of the ever-changing daily specials, which cover mains, vegetable sides, and appetizers, to see what's fresh and recommended when you're there. And if you like what you eat, you can take a taste of this local gem home with you by purchasing house-made pasta and sauces from the onsite grocery.

If you're looking to continue your exploration of the Buckeye State, there are plenty of charming small towns in Ohio to enjoy. Kettering is just a 10-minute drive from University Park, a vibrant college neighborhood with green spaces in Dayton.