Ohio's Charming Dayton Suburb Is A Surprising Entertainment Hub With Concerts, Local Eats, And Family Fun
When you think about Ohio, your mind might go first to the major cities of Columbus, Cleveland, or Cincinnati, but there's much more to the Buckeye State than places beginning with the letter C. Jokes aside, the next time you're looking for a fun addition to any Dayton itinerary, you won't want to overlook the lively suburb of Kettering. With a dynamic concert venue, tasty dining options, and a variety of engaging, family-friendly activities on offer, Kettering is an unexpected hub of entertainment that's well worth a visit.
Kettering is conveniently situated just 15 minutes by car from the heart of Dayton (one of America's most affordable cities), or you can opt for public transit, with bus routes traveling between Dayton and Kettering in about 25 minutes. If you're flying in, Dayton International Airport (DAY) is a 25-minute drive away from Kettering. And when it comes to accommodation, there are several chain hotels located just outside the suburb, or you can take your pick from numerous home rentals on Airbnb and elsewhere.
Enjoy live music and park time in Kettering
Kettering is home to the vibrant musical venue of Fraze Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater boasting 4,300 seats. Fraze Pavilion bills itself as celebrating "summer's best live music under the stars," and it's an ideal spot to bring a blanket and enjoy a fun evening soundtracked by some fabulous live entertainment. Gigs and events span a wide range of genres and types, with artists such as Warrant, Harry Connick Jr., and Mariah the Scientist gracing the stage, as well as kid-friendly festivals and movie nights featuring selections that make for an ideal family outing for all ages.
For outdoor fun for the whole family, head over to Indian Riffle Park. At this sprawling 98-acre suburban green space, you'll find a vast array of amenities including basketball courts, sports fields, a well-stocked fishing pond (which doesn't require a license), a disc golf course, picnic areas and grills, a playground, and even a skate park. Whether you're a serious athlete or simply looking for a way to tire out the tots before nap time, you're sure to find something entertaining to do here. Alternatively, opt for a family-friendly walk or picnic at Hills and Dales MetroPark, part of the nearly 16,000-acre Five Rivers MetroPark system that spans the Dayton area, with one visitor noting on Tripadvisor that there are "lots of places for the kids to play during picnics."
Dine on tasty cuisine
Kettering also has its fair share of dining options for when hunger strikes. For something unmistakably local, grab a table at Sea Jax Tavern, an easygoing eatery that bills itself as "a neighborhood joint, actually owned by the neighbors." Diners on Tripadvisor attest to the "attentive and personal" service here, an excellent accompaniment to the tasty food and extensive craft beer menu. Sea Jax Tavern dishes up from-scratch meals made with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, but it doesn't take reservations, so tables are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. If it's too busy for a sit-in meal, the restaurant offers carry-out, though orders placed after 5 p.m. must be placed in person. And don't worry about dressing formally for dinner at this laid-back and welcoming spot: as the restaurant's website humorously puts it, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops are, in fact, encouraged.
For classic Italian fare done well, make your way to Mamma DiSalvo's Italian Ristorante. This family-owned establishment has been a community staple since founders Rinaldo and Elena DiSalvo opened their doors in 1979, and the restaurant has served delicious traditional cuisine that pays homage to the family's roots in the Abruzzo-Molise region of Italy ever since. Take note of the ever-changing daily specials, which cover mains, vegetable sides, and appetizers, to see what's fresh and recommended when you're there. And if you like what you eat, you can take a taste of this local gem home with you by purchasing house-made pasta and sauces from the onsite grocery.
If you're looking to continue your exploration of the Buckeye State, there are plenty of charming small towns in Ohio to enjoy. Kettering is just a 10-minute drive from University Park, a vibrant college neighborhood with green spaces in Dayton.