Between NYC And Albany Is A Private Island With Renowned Architect Designed Homes That Can Be Toured

While New York City brims with plenty of museums and unique buildings, architecture fans should head about 55 miles north to a unique private island. Nestled in the Hudson Valley, Lake Mahopac has long been a summertime retreat. In the lake lies Petra Island, an 11-acre island that boasts two homes designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The architectural history of Petra Island dates to the 1940s when owner Ahmed Chahroudi hired Wright, the renowned American architect known for his Prairie Style, which emphasized buildings rooted in their natural surroundings. Wright drew up plans for a large home and a smaller guest cottage on Petra Island, but only the latter was completed at the time, in 1953. Nearly four decades later, Joe Massaro, who owned a sheet metal business, purchased Petra Island and acquired Wright's original plans for the never-built main house. Massaro hired Thomas Heinz, an expert in Wright's work, to implement the original plans. In 2006, the 5,000-square-foot residence was finished and named the Massaro House. Massaro and his family opened the island for public tours of both the Chahroudi Cottage and the Massaro House in 2023. Visitors can now explore two of Frank Lloyd Wright's designs: one completed during his lifetime and the other brought to life nearly 50 years after his death.

Boats shuttle guests to the island for tours, which are held twice daily on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays from June through October. The 90-minute tours cost $150 per person. The Petra Island boat launch, in the hamlet of Mahopac, is about an hour-and-a-half drive from New York City and a two-hour drive from Albany.