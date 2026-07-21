Between Indianapolis And Aurora Is A Small Midwest City With Local Eats, A Museum, And A Charming Downtown

For many travelers, northern Illinois is synonymous with Chicago. The city is by far the most visited place in the state in a typical year. For context, of the 113 million tourists who visited Illinois in 2024, about half of them (55.3 million) went to Chicago, and all of the top 10 most Instagrammed tourist attractions in Illinois are in the city. But there is a lot more to explore in the rest of Illinois, and you don't need to get far outside the Chicagoland area to find charming communities and unique, off-the-beaten-path landmarks. The town of Watseka is a prime example. Its rich history and welcoming small-town vibe combine to make it a true hidden gem in Illinois.

Watseka is home to about 4,800 people and serves as the seat of Iroquois County, one of the counties along the Illinois-Indiana state line. It's about 90 miles south of Chicago, at roughly the halfway point between Indianapolis and Aurora, and you can reach it from either city in around two hours. Like many towns in the region, its past is linked to its larger neighbor to the north. Early settler Gurdon Hubbard, an influential figure in Chicago's development, started the first trading post on the land where Watseka exists today. State Route 1, which runs through town, started as Hubbard's Trace, a trail he established in eastern Illinois. But Watseka also has an identity and culture all its own, with community gatherings throughout the summer, local restaurants where you can grab a bite downtown, and a fascinating museum housed in a restored historic courthouse.