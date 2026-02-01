Illinois' 5 Most Charming Villages To Visit With Serene Vibes

Just a smattering more than 100 people call Bishop Hill home, yet the little village has snagged the attention of a few headlines. In 2024, for example, the village's Colony Church was named one of the most endangered historic sites in Illinois (it's since received a new preservation plan), and a survey of 3,000 adults by Joy Organics ranked Bishop Hill among the top 150 sought-after places in America to escape the grind. No doubt, a big source of Bishop Hill's charm is its preserved Swedish heritage. It was originally founded in 1846, according to the State Historic Preservation Office, as a Swedish utopian colony, which left behind some unique architectural landmarks, like the Colony Church.

Its preserved sites are what make Bishop Hill an ideal village to visit for history lovers. A TripAdvisor reviewer remarked on the unique sites and friendliness of the town: "We found the town wonderful, the places that [were] open had very nice folks that gave us a wonderful explanation of their building and the town at that time." According to 25 News, there are 19 historical structures intact from the original settlement. One of those is the Steeple Building, originally constructed in 1854 as a hotel. Today it's a museum, with a functioning clock tower that's manually cranked each week, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located next to the Steeple Building is one of the village's few dining spots — the Krans Kafe, which holds 4.9 stars on Google. It serves a selection of sandwiches inspired by the village's Swedish heritage, plus a slew of coffee and tea options. You can then stop in at the Bishop Hill Colony Store across the street for some local souvenirs before heading homeward.