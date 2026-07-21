Between Greensboro And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's Safari Experience With Unique, Interactive Attractions

An exotic wildlife experience might not be the first attraction that comes to mind when thinking of North Carolina, but one hour south of Greensboro and 40 minutes north of Fayetteville, you'll find just that. The Aloha Safari Park in Cameron has been operating since 2010 with the intention of providing a safe place for animals in need of rescue and educating the public on diverse types of wildlife from all over the world. Today, it houses animals as small as geckos and as big as giraffes.

One of the ways to check out the animals at Aloha Safari Park is from your own vehicle. The park's drive-thru safari winds through fields where multiple species can roam far and wide. Along the route, there are zebras, donkeys, wildebeests, and ostriches. Types of antelope that you may have never even heard of wander here as well, such as African eland, oryx, nilgai, and waterbuck. Grab a feed cup before beginning the drive and get the animals to come right up to your car window. However, you must remain in your vehicle at all times. Riding in truck beds is allowed, but the tailgate must stay up.