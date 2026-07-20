Lough Neagh, the United Kingdom's largest freshwater lake and the main source of drinking water for Belfast and 40% of Northern Ireland (per BBC), is on its way to extinction. Beyond the lake's importance to the communities it supports, it also has tremendous historical significance to the region. Ireland's oldest human artifacts, dating back some 8,600 years, were found along the River Bann, which flows through Lough Neagh, likely making it one of the longest-inhabited regions in all of Ireland.

Perhaps it was first inhabited long ago because of its notable beauty that has inspired poetry from the likes of Thomas Moore and Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney. Vast Lough Neagh once reflected stunning Irish sunsets on its mirror-like surface, with a diverse ecology and impressive biodiversity that helped support the communities that settled on its shores for millennia. But since 2023, the lake has sadly been languishing away.

Outspoken groups and nonprofits are attempting to protect this vital regional resource. Myriad generations have fished the lake over the years, its waters providing a livelihood for many families. Goods were transported and traded throughout the province of Ulster via the river and lake for centuries. And yet, due to a number of factors, blue-green algae have carpeted Lough Neagh, and it's so thick that it can be seen from space. Algal blooms are generally toxic to humans and animals, rendering this lake largely unusable in its current state.