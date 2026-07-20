Canada's Peaceful Island Escape An Hour From Vancouver Blends Outdoor Fun With Small-Town Charm

With bustling city parks and extensive bike paths, Canada's city of Vancouver boasts a myriad of recreational options. Alternatively, you can venture to a nearby offshore destination like Bowen Island, located in the Howe Sound and Salish Sea. Spanning just over 19 square miles, Bowen Island can be described as a rural and densely forested community where visitors can relax and recharge in nature. There's no shortage of outdoor activities — though this is far from its only appeal. Visitors can also enjoy Snug Cove and Artisan Square, two areas with eateries, shops, and local businesses, that infuse Bowen Island with small-town charm. Better still, Bowen Island is only an hour away from Downtown Vancouver.

The first leg of the journey to the island involves getting to Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal in West Vancouver. It's about 40-minute drive away from downtown, but you can reach Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal by bus as well. From here, travelers will embark on a 20-minute ride to Bowen Island via a vessel known as the Queen of Capilano. Conveniently, there are multiple departures throughout the day, from early morning to nighttime.

Upon arrival, you'll disembark in Snug Cove and be welcomed by the sight of expansive greenery and mountain views. Bringing along a car? You will have to pay an additional fee, and you should be able to find parking around Snug Cove. However, Bowen Island is extremely walkable. Note that schedules, costs, and other information can be found on the B.C. Ferries website.