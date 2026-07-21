Forget Yellowstone, Visit Montana's Second-Largest Reservation Where You Can See Bison Roam Wild

Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park is beloved for its bison herds. Often called buffalo in this part of the country, the species is a major symbol for the first designated national park in the United States. However, as one of the most-visited national parks in the country, Yellowstone's crowds can potentially slow down your wildlife viewing experiences. Thankfully, much of this part of the United States has wide, open spaces, making for prime buffalo habitat even outside of Yellowstone. Among the other places to see these beautiful animals is at Montana's Fort Peck Indian Reservation, a roughly seven-hour drive northeast of the park.

Stretching from the Missouri River to around 50 miles south of the Canadian border, the Fort Peck Indian Reservation occupies over 2 million acres of northeastern Montana. This makes it the second-largest reservation in the state. Many of the reservation's buffalo are at Turtle Mound Buffalo Ranch, located 25 miles northeast of the city of Poplar. More than simply trying to catch a glimpse of these iconic animals on the reservation, you can learn about their significance to the region's Indigenous cultures. Given the land's reserved status, be sure to contact the Fort Peck Tribes before venturing onto the ranch.