Just Outside Boston Is A Lovely Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails, Gardens, And Kid-Friendly Fun

When you think of Boston, your mind might immediately go to Newbury Street, Fenway Park, or Boston Common. But there's much more to Beantown and its surrounds than meets the eye, and to see for yourself, step off the beaten track with a visit to Mass Audubon's Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The site that is now the Boston Nature Center has a rich history. This property was formerly home to a psychiatric hospital in the 1800s and 1900s before being purchased by Mass Audubon. Today, it's been reborn as an urban oasis that boasts 67 acres of lush nature to explore, and — as one visitor notes on TripAdvisor – it makes for a "very nice break from urban Boston for a couple of hours or so." One thing's for sure: for travelers eager to get some fresh air and a dose of greenery during a trip to Boston, this verdant nature reserve offers both in spades.

Getting here is straightforward: this nature reserve is less than 30 minutes by car from the heart of the city, and also around 30 minutes if you're coming from Cambridge. It's also reachable on public transit via the MBTA: on the T and/or by bus. If you're looking for a half-day excursion from the city that will make you feel like you're a lushly forested world away from the urban grind, the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary is a prime destination.