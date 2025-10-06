Massachusetts' Relaxed College Town Is A Delightfully Cozy, Family-Friendly Destination Nestled In Natural Beauty

America's northeastern states have plenty of places that are anchored by an academic institution. Take Amherst, a quintessential college town with rolling hills and terrific stays, or Cambridge, which is known for its ivy-clad campus, fall festivals, and autumn flavors. For Norton, Massachusetts, Wheaton College plays a central role in shaping the town's character.

Wheaton, a small liberal arts institution, is home to about 1,739 undergraduates and offers more than 100 academic programs. For visitors, the campus is an appealing part of Norton to explore, and Wheaton regularly welcomes guests, offering daily tours and information sessions. Its central lawn, known as "The Dimple," is a gathering place for students and a pleasant spot for a stroll, and traditions like the annual Head of the Peacock Regatta on the campus pond also highlight the school and town's culture. Larger events such as preview days and open houses are also available for prospective students and curious visitors alike.

Beyond the campus, the Norton Center reflects the college's presence with cafés, restaurants, and local shops frequented by students and visitors. Together, the town and the college shape each other, creating a place that feels both rooted in history and alive with the energy of new ideas. The town's past is preserved just a short distance away at the Norton Historical Society, housed in the Old School House on West Main Street. Founded in 1960, the society collects artifacts, documents, and oral histories, offering exhibits and programs that help visitors understand Norton's early settlement, industries, and evolving identity.