Louisiana's Largest Natural Freshwater Lake Within The State Has Birdwatching, Wetland Trails, And Fishing
The Bayou State is a laid-back destination filled with freshwater streams, lakes, swamps, and the Mississippi River. Louisiana is no stranger to giant bodies of water like Lake Pontchartrain, which is topped by the world's longest continuous bridge over water — the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. The largest freshwater lake in the state, Catahoula Lake, is about 200 miles northwest of this estuary. Today, the 26,000-acre lake is a multi-use spot with fantastic birdwatching, fishing, and wetland trails.
Catahoula Lake was designated in 1812 and is one of the first established Ramsar Wetland areas. It was once used to harvest grass due to its high water fluctuation of 20 feet per year, and beyond that, it is a well-known site for duck hunting and fishing. Native Americans were the first to call Catahoula Lake home; 10,000-year-old spears have been found by archaeologists. The local Natchez and Choctaw tribes referred to the lake as "Okkatahoula," which translates to sacred.
The lake is remote, sitting between Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge and the Dewey Wills and Camp Beauregard Wildlife Management Areas. It is also at the intersection of LaSalle and Rapides parishes and has multiple neighboring lakes that are fed by the LaSalle Parish River. The closest city is Alexandria, about an hour's drive away, and the closest airport is New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International (MSY), about a four-hour drive away. It may be far, but it is considered one of the best airports in America for food.
The waters and wetlands of Catahoula Lake
While the majority of visitors to the lake are hunters, it is a good spot for birdwatchers if you time your visit outside of hunting season. The lake and the adjacent nature preserves are home to over 200 bird species, ranging from songbirds and raptors to waterfowl. There is a reason why so many birds flock to the lake — it is considered the "largest moist soil unit in North America," according to the The Jena Times. It supports hundreds of thousands of local and migratory birds each year. The surrounding refuge also offers a range of photography blinds for capturing wildlife in their natural habitat.
The Shreveport Times listed Lake Catahoula among the best in the state for fishing and watersports. Some of the most sought-after species in the lake include bass, catfish, carp, and sunfish. Note that, like anywhere in Louisiana, Catahoula has plenty of alligators, and you'll want to avoid swimming. In fact, swimming is not permitted due to fluctuating water levels and quality.
The neighboring Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge is home to a fantastic trail system with wetland scenery and boardwalks. The trails range in length from the short observation tower hiking trail — which spans from Catahoula Lake to Little Lake — to the 4.27-mile Minnow Pond ATV Trail. Catahoula is also in close proximity to Louisiana's only national forest, Kisatchie, which offers 320 miles of hiking trails.