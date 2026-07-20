Louisiana's Largest Natural Freshwater Lake Within The State Has Birdwatching, Wetland Trails, And Fishing

The Bayou State is a laid-back destination filled with freshwater streams, lakes, swamps, and the Mississippi River. Louisiana is no stranger to giant bodies of water like Lake Pontchartrain, which is topped by the world's longest continuous bridge over water — the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. The largest freshwater lake in the state, Catahoula Lake, is about 200 miles northwest of this estuary. Today, the 26,000-acre lake is a multi-use spot with fantastic birdwatching, fishing, and wetland trails.

Catahoula Lake was designated in 1812 and is one of the first established Ramsar Wetland areas. It was once used to harvest grass due to its high water fluctuation of 20 feet per year, and beyond that, it is a well-known site for duck hunting and fishing. Native Americans were the first to call Catahoula Lake home; 10,000-year-old spears have been found by archaeologists. The local Natchez and Choctaw tribes referred to the lake as "Okkatahoula," which translates to sacred.

The lake is remote, sitting between Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge and the Dewey Wills and Camp Beauregard Wildlife Management Areas. It is also at the intersection of LaSalle and Rapides parishes and has multiple neighboring lakes that are fed by the LaSalle Parish River. The closest city is Alexandria, about an hour's drive away, and the closest airport is New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International (MSY), about a four-hour drive away. It may be far, but it is considered one of the best airports in America for food.