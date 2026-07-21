Outside Seattle Is A Charming Washington City With River Trails, Shops, And Wetland Views
The Pacific Northwest is well known for its stunning, diverse landscapes, making it a must-visit region for nature lovers. Among the breathtaking natural scenery lie countless cities and towns that act as gateways to exploring the region, many of which tend to fly under the radar. While bustling cities like Seattle or Portland draw the crowds, don't miss some of the hidden gems that offer a less chaotic way to explore the natural beauty of this region. For the state of Washington, one such hidden gem is the vibrant city of Marysville.
Situated along the Snohomish River, Marysville features the Cascade Mountains to its east and Puget Sound to the west, making the city a haven for outdoor adventure. In addition to the abundant nature, Marysville is in close proximity to two bustling Pacific Northwest cities. Seattle sits about 33 miles south, while the Canadian city of Vancouver is a bit over 110 miles north. Despite having a population of about 79,000, Marysville maintains a quaint, small-town feel thanks to the friendly, welcoming nature of its residents. Marysville has something to offer every kind of visitor, from the abundant river and wetland trails to the fun shops and historic buildings; this is a city rich in adventure.
Shopping and local history in Marysville, Washington
Established in 1872 as a trading post, Marysville is full of historic charm. Each June, the city honors its agricultural history and robust community spirit during The Strawberry Festival, a beloved local tradition. In the 1920's, the city became a strawberry-growing hub and earned the nickname "Strawberry City," leading to the annual festival that features a carnival, live music, and a Grand Parade. For more on Marysville's history, head to the Marysville Historical Society Museum, or the city's beloved water tower that was first erected in 1921. The Marysville Opera House is another favorite, built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It serves as the city's go-to venue for live performances.
For visitors who love to shop, you'll be spoiled for choice in Marysville. Some of the city's unique boutiques are found along Third Street. Antique lovers can peruse the various vintage finds at Finders Keepers Furnishings, while the wellness-conscious can explore the herbal remedies offered in Wicklanders, and book enthusiasts can find their next read at Third Street Book Exchange. For a convenient mix of both local and chain stores, the sprawling Lakewood Crossing provides about 476,000 square feet of shopping options to explore. There are even more options if you visit the lively Quil Ceda Village, a shopping and entertainment hub that attracts locals and visitors alike. Additionally, if you don't mind the drive, Marysville is about 34 miles away from Bellevue, a world-class shopping mecca near Lake Washington.
Outdoor activities in Marysville, Washington
The true draw of Marysville is its abundance of outdoor adventure. The city's vast park system houses plenty of snaking trails that offer views of both natural landscapes and wildlife. Ebey Waterfront Park is a great place to start, as its 2.9-mile loop trail provides unparalleled views of the Snohomish River and surrounding mountains, as well as access to the 350-acre Qwuloolt Estuary marsh. The park also provides access to the Snohomish River Delta, where visitors can enjoy fishing, canoeing, and kayaking among the wildlife and wetland foliage.
Jennings Nature Park offers over 30 acres of wooded green space and wetlands along Allen Creek and features a 3.4-mile nature trail as well as a children's playground. It is connected to Jennings Memorial Park, which adds an extra 30 acres of outdoor fun. A few miles away, the aptly-named Olympic View Park provides views of the beautiful Olympic Mountains, and the 2.3-mile trail carries visitors through scenic wetlands, giving nature lovers a chance to view even more wildlife.
One of the best scenic offerings in Marysville is the Centennial Trail, stretching for 30 miles beginning in the city of Snohomish and ending just north of Arlington, an artsy city in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This popular trail across Snohomish County allows you to walk, run, bike, or even horseback ride through various landscapes and across several rivers and creeks, with the impressive Cascade Mountains serving as the eastern backdrop. Nature enthusiasts visiting Marysville should also make time to visit Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest, a scenic but unsung Washington destination that houses 1.7 million acres of forests, lakes, and trails to explore.