Outside Seattle Is A Charming Washington City With River Trails, Shops, And Wetland Views

The Pacific Northwest is well known for its stunning, diverse landscapes, making it a must-visit region for nature lovers. Among the breathtaking natural scenery lie countless cities and towns that act as gateways to exploring the region, many of which tend to fly under the radar. While bustling cities like Seattle or Portland draw the crowds, don't miss some of the hidden gems that offer a less chaotic way to explore the natural beauty of this region. For the state of Washington, one such hidden gem is the vibrant city of Marysville.

Situated along the Snohomish River, Marysville features the Cascade Mountains to its east and Puget Sound to the west, making the city a haven for outdoor adventure. In addition to the abundant nature, Marysville is in close proximity to two bustling Pacific Northwest cities. Seattle sits about 33 miles south, while the Canadian city of Vancouver is a bit over 110 miles north. Despite having a population of about 79,000, Marysville maintains a quaint, small-town feel thanks to the friendly, welcoming nature of its residents. Marysville has something to offer every kind of visitor, from the abundant river and wetland trails to the fun shops and historic buildings; this is a city rich in adventure.