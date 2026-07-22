Between Rockford And Milwaukee Is A Peaceful Village With Lake Fun, A Beach, And Tasty Eats
Wisconsin might not be as well-known for its bodies of water as its Midwestern neighbor, Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't let its lack of a catchy slogan fool you — there are thousands of lakes in the Badger State to visit, too.
Geneva Lake is one of Wisconsin's most popular lake destinations — a more than 5,000-acre lake situated between Milwaukee and Rockford, in northern Illinois. The lake's vast shores are home to several cities and communities, including Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, a small Wisconsin village on the lake's western end, almost directly across from the lake's flagship and largest community, the City of Lake Geneva. Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, commonly shortened to Fontana, boasts a permanent population of about 1,600, a number that can swell by up to 5,000 on any given weekend, thanks to the lake's part-time reputation as a weekend vacation getaway.
While the entire lake offers charm and destination-worthy haunts, the Village of Fontana offers a more intimate, exclusive feel than its more bustling neighbors, hallmarked by its private Abbey Marina and semi-private Abbey Springs Golf and Lake Club, as well as the luxurious Abbey Resort & Spa and accompanying 420 West restaurant. Fontana is quiet, particularly in the off-season, and is home to several nature conservation areas and parks, adding to its peaceful atmosphere.
Despite its tranquility, Fontana offers plenty of public amenities, including a large sand beach, boat launch, boat rentals, well-cultivated parks, and a weekly seasonal farmer's market. Family-friendly events like pig roasts, lobster boils, and holiday celebrations – along with an array of dining options, access to winter sports, and the Geneva Lake Shore Path – ensure Fontana-on-Geneva Lake is a lovely destination year-round.
Fontana Beach offers public lake access and shaded grassy areas with nearby boat rentals
Fontana Beach is the heart of Fontana, a stretch of well-groomed sand abutting an expansive grassy field with shade trees. Lifeguards are staffed during the summer, and the beach features restrooms, changing rooms, and a swimming pier. On the beach, a large sand pile — a kid favorite – and sand volleyball courts provide entertainment, and a concession stand sells pre-packaged snacks, drinks, and beach toys. "Hidden gem!" wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Reminiscent of Michigan beaches. Loved it." Others noted that, although weekends can get busy, Fontana Beach is a relatively quiet, small-town alternative to the bustling Lake Geneva city beach. Do note, though, that the beach has an admission fee — $12 for adults; $6 for military, seniors, and children between 6 and 11 years old — and you'll have to pay for parking, too.
The best way to see why Geneva Lake is considered one of Wisconsin's best lakes is to get out on the water. Fontana Beach features a paid public boat launch for those trailering their own watercraft; alternatively, just up the road, visitors can rent a boat charter, pontoon, or wave runner from Jerry's Majestic Marine or Gordy's Marine, and Gordy's also offers wakeboard and waterski classes. And while paddleboard rentals are no longer available, Fontana Paddle Company has a fully stocked store with kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, gear, and even storage rental for kayaks and paddleboards on-site.
For those who want to get outdoors away from the beach, Country Club Estates offers a 9-hole golf course that reviewers praise as well-maintained and well-executed, with enough variety to keep things interesting. For more non-beach parks, grassy Pioneer Park is just across from the beach, while Hildebrand Nature Conservancy has charming paths through a conservation area and springs that feed Geneva Lake. Fontana Fen features 10 acres of unique, conserved wetland prairie with trails, while Reid Park is a classic lakefront space with a playground and ballfields.
Fontana-on-Geneva Lake features well-regarded dining options
Fontana is only about 10 miles from Lake Geneva and enjoys proximity to all the attractions and restaurants the city has to offer; Lake Geneva is known as much for fine dining as it is for its boutiques and Victorian mansions. But Fontana has a dining scene of its own, and one local mainstay is Chuck's Lakeshore Inn. Originally built in 1891 as a personal residence, it was later transformed into an inn, then a restaurant, before burning down in 1987. In 1988, it was rebuilt as Chuck's Lakeshore Inn, today still serving a classic Midwest menu of sandwiches, salads, pizza, and, of course, bratwurst. Nearby, Gordy's Boat House Restaurant and Bar buzzes with a casual waterfront vibe and a quintessential Wisconsin menu that includes fried cheese curds, burgers, and a full cocktail and beer menu. Outside, Surf Shack caters to the seasonal beach crowd, and Shore Shack offers boat valet service on the dock.
For the upscale Fontana experience, book a spa treatment at the Avani Spa at the Abbey Resort, followed by dinner reservations at 240 West. This Wisconsin Supper Club-meets-Mediterranean fine dining spot is located in the Abbey Resort overlooking the Abbey Marina. From seared branzino to lobster rolls, pork chops, burgers, or Sunday champagne buffet brunch, it's a luxurious way to wind down in Fontana. The Abbey Resort itself offers various rooms, suites, villas, spa packages, and guided tours along the Lake Geneva Shore Path. For visitors on a more modest budget, Fontana Village Inn is a clean, cozy hotel with easy access to Geneva Lake.
Fontana-on-Geneva Lake is just 46 miles northeast of Rockford, a recreation-friendly city in northern Illinois, where the closest airport — Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) — is also located. It's a little over 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee and about 85 miles from Chicago, making it an ideal spot for a weekend waterfront getaway.