Between Rockford And Milwaukee Is A Peaceful Village With Lake Fun, A Beach, And Tasty Eats

Wisconsin might not be as well-known for its bodies of water as its Midwestern neighbor, Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't let its lack of a catchy slogan fool you — there are thousands of lakes in the Badger State to visit, too.

Geneva Lake is one of Wisconsin's most popular lake destinations — a more than 5,000-acre lake situated between Milwaukee and Rockford, in northern Illinois. The lake's vast shores are home to several cities and communities, including Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, a small Wisconsin village on the lake's western end, almost directly across from the lake's flagship and largest community, the City of Lake Geneva. Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, commonly shortened to Fontana, boasts a permanent population of about 1,600, a number that can swell by up to 5,000 on any given weekend, thanks to the lake's part-time reputation as a weekend vacation getaway.

While the entire lake offers charm and destination-worthy haunts, the Village of Fontana offers a more intimate, exclusive feel than its more bustling neighbors, hallmarked by its private Abbey Marina and semi-private Abbey Springs Golf and Lake Club, as well as the luxurious Abbey Resort & Spa and accompanying 420 West restaurant. Fontana is quiet, particularly in the off-season, and is home to several nature conservation areas and parks, adding to its peaceful atmosphere.

Despite its tranquility, Fontana offers plenty of public amenities, including a large sand beach, boat launch, boat rentals, well-cultivated parks, and a weekly seasonal farmer's market. Family-friendly events like pig roasts, lobster boils, and holiday celebrations – along with an array of dining options, access to winter sports, and the Geneva Lake Shore Path – ensure Fontana-on-Geneva Lake is a lovely destination year-round.