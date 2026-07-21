7 Fun Family-Friendly Outings To Explore Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington, is a natural playground for families with the mighty Spokane River carving its way through downtown. Located east of the Cascade Range, the city earned the nickname of "Lilac City" due to the abundance of blooming lilacs in spring. Spokane's offerings include waterfalls, scenic trails, and one of America's most iconic urban parks, as well as gardens, festivals, and a top-tier dining scene. Small children will love exploring green spaces like Manito Park, while teenagers won't forget the adrenaline-inducing fun of rafting the Spokane River. Spokane is a city that truly delivers on activities that cater to all ages and interests.
In a WalletHub study, Spokane took the 13th spot for "Family Life & Fun" ranking across 114 Washington cities. Even Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford described Spokane on the Today Show as "You have all the outdoor attractions in an urban environment." We've gathered together this list of fun, family-friendly things to do in Spokane by comparing ratings from Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, balanced with indoor and outdoor options. Spokane is a 4.5-hour drive over the Cascade Mountains from Seattle. However, Spokane International Airport (GEG) recently ranked as one of the "50 Best Airports in America" according to the Washington Post, making it easy to reach without the need to fly into the state's largest city.
Riverfront Park
A trip to Spokane isn't complete without visiting Riverfront Park, complete with America's largest urban waterfall and rides. Visitors will quickly see why it made the 2026 USA Today 10Best list for Best Riverwalk. There's something for all ages — scenic walkways, enclosed gondola rides over the river, an all-inclusive playground, a pavilion light show, and a carousel from 1909, just to name a few. Plus, a shuttle now connects various park attractions. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved that review noting, "Many fun things for kids of all ages to do," while another added, "Best playground I've ever seen."
Raft the Spokane River
Rafting the Spokane River is a fun activity that older children and parents will enjoy. The best part? The access point is less than a mile from downtown Spokane. Local rafting companies offer adventures for kids as young as 3, with a more challenging route for those who are interested in a bit more adrenaline. One Google reviewer said, "I brought five children, aged 18, 15, 12, 9, and 5...all of them loved it. Enough excitement to keep the 18-year-old happy...never for a single instant felt like the 5-year-old was unsafe."
Manito Park
The "Lilac City" blossoms at Manito Park, located about 2 miles south of downtown Spokane. Spanning nearly 80 acres, families can explore the park's five gardens, the Gaiser Conservatory, a mirror pond, playgrounds, and a seasonal cafe. A 2-mile pathway over storybook bridges connects them all. Check the schedule for free children's activities like scavenger hunts and fun classes. If you're visiting in the winter, head for the Lower Manito Sledding Hill, a tradition that dates back generations, or the Mirror Pond for ice skating.
Mobius Discovery Center
Part museum, part science center, the Mobius Discovery Center in downtown Spokane offers over a dozen STEM-focused hands-on experiences for adults and kids. From an enchanted forest for children under the age of 3 to science experiments to live reptiles, it's easy to spend an afternoon exploring this reimagined industrial space. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Plenty to see and do but not too big to be overwhelming." Mobius Discovery Center also participates in reciprocal membership programs that could get visitors free or discounted admission.
Wonder Building
Food, fun, and family activities fill the Wonder Building in downtown Spokane. Originally home to a bakery for Wonder Bread, this industrial space now serves as family-friendly entertainment. The first floor is home to the Wonder Market, a food hall with tables, games, and giant screens. In the basement, Wonderground includes pickleball courts and a golf lounge. One local guide on Google Maps noted that, "There's plenty of room for kids to run around and adults to chill."
Jedi Alliance Arcade and Museum
Turns out a galaxy far, far away is just 10 minutes east of downtown Spokane. Jedi Alliance is more than just an arcade with retro games; it's also a massive memorabilia collection. One admission fee gets access to more than 150 games, the toy museum, and movie prop collection. Jedi Alliance also earned the #2 spot on Newsweek Reader's Choice for Best Arcade in 2025. One Yelp reviewer stated, "I would recommend this to anyone looking for a super fun night with friends or family of any age!"
Palisades Park
The whole family will love the hiking options at Palisades Park. Tucked less than 4 miles west of downtown, this is one of the largest green spaces in Spokane with over 1,000 acres to explore. Families can look forward to exploring the park's wetlands and basalt rock formations, alongside several waterfalls. The park includes the Rimrock Trail, which provides aerial views of Spokane, and other hikes to idyllic corners like Mystic Falls. One AllTrails reviewer said, "Brought my 3-year-old and had zero issues other than being ready to nap afterwards!"