7 Fun Family-Friendly Outings To Explore Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington, is a natural playground for families with the mighty Spokane River carving its way through downtown. Located east of the Cascade Range, the city earned the nickname of "Lilac City" due to the abundance of blooming lilacs in spring. Spokane's offerings include waterfalls, scenic trails, and one of America's most iconic urban parks, as well as gardens, festivals, and a top-tier dining scene. Small children will love exploring green spaces like Manito Park, while teenagers won't forget the adrenaline-inducing fun of rafting the Spokane River. Spokane is a city that truly delivers on activities that cater to all ages and interests.

In a WalletHub study, Spokane took the 13th spot for "Family Life & Fun" ranking across 114 Washington cities. Even Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford described Spokane on the Today Show as "You have all the outdoor attractions in an urban environment." We've gathered together this list of fun, family-friendly things to do in Spokane by comparing ratings from Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, balanced with indoor and outdoor options. Spokane is a 4.5-hour drive over the Cascade Mountains from Seattle. However, Spokane International Airport (GEG) recently ranked as one of the "50 Best Airports in America" according to the Washington Post, making it easy to reach without the need to fly into the state's largest city.