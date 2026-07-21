New Jersey's Park With Lake Fun And Scenic Trails Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For A Day Trip Outside NYC

In New York City, it's easy to fill your days with concerts, Broadway shows, visits to trendy restaurants, and much more. There's no shortage of things to do there, and the city's 24/7 subway system makes it easy to get around no matter the time of day. It's easy to see the appeal, but sometimes a more downtempo vibe is in order. For a family-friendly excursion to a nice bit of green space in New Jersey, travel west past the Hudson River to Lewis Morris County Park. Boasting over 2,200 acres of nature, miles of multi-use trails, and a small beach with an inflatable obstacle course, families can hike, swim, paddle, fish, or simply unplug for a few hours until the park closes at sunset.

Lewis Morris County Park is also popular among mountain bikers, who can ride along all but two miles of the trails. You might even run into horses on those routes, since they're permitted on nearly 20 miles of the 25-mile trail system. If you're traveling with pets, your well-behaved, properly tagged pups can play in a small off-leash dog park. Between the beach, the trails, the dog park, and other amenities, the whole family can find something to enjoy at Lewis Morris County Park.

This family-friendly site is located in Morristown, New Jersey, a historic town that lies 20 miles west of Newark. It's also just outside Chatham, which has been known as one of America's best places to live. Since it's only about an hour's drive from Manhattan, the park is a convenient spot for a quick trip away from NYC. It's easy to spend the day at the park and return to the city in time for an evening out on the town.