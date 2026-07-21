New Jersey's Park With Lake Fun And Scenic Trails Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For A Day Trip Outside NYC
In New York City, it's easy to fill your days with concerts, Broadway shows, visits to trendy restaurants, and much more. There's no shortage of things to do there, and the city's 24/7 subway system makes it easy to get around no matter the time of day. It's easy to see the appeal, but sometimes a more downtempo vibe is in order. For a family-friendly excursion to a nice bit of green space in New Jersey, travel west past the Hudson River to Lewis Morris County Park. Boasting over 2,200 acres of nature, miles of multi-use trails, and a small beach with an inflatable obstacle course, families can hike, swim, paddle, fish, or simply unplug for a few hours until the park closes at sunset.
Lewis Morris County Park is also popular among mountain bikers, who can ride along all but two miles of the trails. You might even run into horses on those routes, since they're permitted on nearly 20 miles of the 25-mile trail system. If you're traveling with pets, your well-behaved, properly tagged pups can play in a small off-leash dog park. Between the beach, the trails, the dog park, and other amenities, the whole family can find something to enjoy at Lewis Morris County Park.
This family-friendly site is located in Morristown, New Jersey, a historic town that lies 20 miles west of Newark. It's also just outside Chatham, which has been known as one of America's best places to live. Since it's only about an hour's drive from Manhattan, the park is a convenient spot for a quick trip away from NYC. It's easy to spend the day at the park and return to the city in time for an evening out on the town.
Spend the day at Sunrise Lake Beach at Lewis Morris County Park
Compared to the ever-popular Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey's largest lake, Sunrise Lake Beach at Lewis Morris County Park is fairly small. However, the sandy 8-acre beach has plenty to keep the family busy. Open seasonally from Memorial Day until Labor Day, the beach offers swimmers, paddlers, and little ones a pleasant refuge from the summer heat. On busy days, you can expect to find many park-goers in the lake's designated swimming area. You're also free to launch paddle boats or stand-up paddle boards on the water here, both of which are rentable for $5 or $10 for every 30 minutes of use.
Past guests have left glowing reviews about this beach; one Google user highlighted the great views to be found there, while another reviewer specifically stated that Sunrise Lake "is a great place to take young children." You can even bring a fishing rod there and see what's biting during the day. However, what sets Sunrise Lake apart from other lakes is its inflatable Wibit obstacle course, which includes a 30-foot water slide. For $3 per 20-minute session, kids can climb, jump, and slide along the bouncy structures set afloat in the water.
Sunrise Lake Beach Club has other amenities that make it comfortable to spend a full day there, including bathroom facilities, changing rooms, a snack bar, and Adirondack chairs. Additionally, if you're visiting Sunrise Lake Beach on a Monday, you can take advantage of Munchkin Mondays to enjoy the beach with your kids aged four and under. Munchkin Mondays run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., before the beach opens to the public. On these days, adults get discounted $10 entry (down from the usual $12). Toddlers aged four and under can always enter for free. On weekends, admission fees to the beach range between $14 and $16.
Explore wooded trails and scenic waterways at Lewis Morris County Park
When you're done at the lake, consider wandering around Lewis Morris County Park's extensive trail system. AllTrails lists seven named trails that range between easy, child-friendly hikes and moderately challenging trails. Color-coded paths make it easy for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders to identify which trails are suitable for them to use. While beach access and equipment rentals at Lewis Morris County Park do cost money, the park's hiking trails are free for all visitors to enjoy.
Visitors can also connect to other parks in the area using the Patriots' Path. The trail meanders across footbridges and woodlands amidst views of Sunrise Lake and flowing creeks, although it does feature some rocky terrain and inclines that are likely to keep you on your toes as you trek. Some past guests recommend keeping an eye out for speedy mountain bikers, but they generally report positive experiences here, with one Google reviewer claiming that the trails at Lewis Morris are "quite scenic with very nice views."
The New Jersey park also has picnic spots available on a first come, first served basis for both small and large groups, so you can bring your family there for a barbecue lunch or to celebrate special events. Should you want to extend your day trip to an overnight stay, Lewis Morris County Park even offers group camping by reservation. If you're not quite ready to head back to NYC after spending some time at the park, consider driving 17 miles south to Fanwood, a charming Newark suburb boasting a walkable downtown and plenty of green spaces for family fun.