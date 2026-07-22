Nestled In Downtown Dayton Is Ohio's Popular Park With River Views, Fishing, And Relaxing Gardens
Whether you're visiting a city for work or you're spending your vacation hitting the pavement for some sightseeing, everyone needs a break for relaxation. If your destination is Dayton, Ohio, you can find the perfect spot for outdoor recreation right in the downtown area. With the cityscape on one side and the Great Miami River on the other, RiverScape MetroPark is an ideal spot for a picnic, an urban stroll, or some paddling. You'll find trails, relaxing garden areas, fishing, live events including a free summer music series, an impressive seasonal fountain, and other features.
RiverScape MetroPark is a popular spot, with a 4.7 out of five rating on Google Maps from over 4,000 reviews. One reviewer there says of the park, "This will always be one of the best go to spots in the city! Bathrooms, water fountains, outlets, plenty of seating, kid and pet friendly." Additionally, Destination Dayton says RiverScape is "among Dayton's most popular venues." Even better? Admission to the park is free.
The closest airport is James M. Cox Dayton International Airport (DAY), which is around 13 miles from the city center. You can take the RTA Route 43 bus from the airport into Dayton if you're not renting a car, and routes 11, 16, 17, 18, and 19 all stop right in front of the park. If you do have a car, there are garages in the area, and street parking is free at meters on weekdays after 6 p.m. and on weekends.
Land activities at RiverScape MetroPark
RiverScape MetroPark is right in downtown – one feature that makes Dayton the perfect city for a great Midwest getaway. After an epic shopping trip or a filling meal at one of the city's restaurants, you can wander through gardens with hanging baskets and flower beds full of colorful blooms. There are benches and tables and opportunities to spot wildlife such as blue herons, bald eagles, beavers, and turtles. There are even bench swings to sit on while you take in the fresh air and water views.
The paved trails in RiverScape MetroPark connect to over 340 miles of regional trails for walking and biking, including the 57-mile Great Miami River Trail. There is also a place to lock your bike inside if you join the local Bike Hub group; however, there are public spots to lock up as well, and there's the Dayton Bike Share if you don't have a set of wheels with you.
The Dayton Inventors River Walk features seven large sculptures that give you a taste of some of the inventions that have come from city residents. They include the enormous Hydraulic Jump Fountain, a giant cash register, and a large releasable ice cube tray. Along the path are brick tiles that give you information about more of the innovations from the area. After your excursion, you can stop by the seasonal RiverScape Café or snack bar at the fountain.
Water activities at RiverScape MetroPark
In addition to the park's river views, there are lots of water-based activities to enjoy. You can fish right on the river and try catching bass, panfish, and catfish. However, make sure you have an Ohio fishing license first. In summer, you can watch the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights activate, with water jets arching over the meeting of the Great Miami and Mad rivers. It's said to be one of the largest fountains in the world at over 395,000 square feet, with water spraying 200 feet into the air. When darkness falls, watch it light up. It runs from morning to late evening, on the hour, from around Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The adventurous can bring a canoe or kayak along and hit the river. When the fountains are going, you can cruise right under them. The RiverScape River Run is another fun water activity. It's a 7-mile paddle between Eastwood MetroPark through RiverScape, and down to the Carillon Historical Park. It was landscaped to create one easy water trail and another with whitewater if you have more experience. In the evening, the river views are even better, with several Google Maps reviewers mentioning the sunset vistas.
In winter, the seasonal MetroParks Ice Rink is a great way to celebrate the cold weather, with views of the river and Downtown Dayton. After your park visit, make your way to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the largest military aviation museum in the world, right in town. Finally, if all of this is making you consider relocating, you may want to note that Dayton is a city with one of America's lowest costs of living.