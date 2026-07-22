Nestled In Downtown Dayton Is Ohio's Popular Park With River Views, Fishing, And Relaxing Gardens

Whether you're visiting a city for work or you're spending your vacation hitting the pavement for some sightseeing, everyone needs a break for relaxation. If your destination is Dayton, Ohio, you can find the perfect spot for outdoor recreation right in the downtown area. With the cityscape on one side and the Great Miami River on the other, RiverScape MetroPark is an ideal spot for a picnic, an urban stroll, or some paddling. You'll find trails, relaxing garden areas, fishing, live events including a free summer music series, an impressive seasonal fountain, and other features.

RiverScape MetroPark is a popular spot, with a 4.7 out of five rating on Google Maps from over 4,000 reviews. One reviewer there says of the park, "This will always be one of the best go to spots in the city! Bathrooms, water fountains, outlets, plenty of seating, kid and pet friendly." Additionally, Destination Dayton says RiverScape is "among Dayton's most popular venues." Even better? Admission to the park is free.

The closest airport is James M. Cox Dayton International Airport (DAY), which is around 13 miles from the city center. You can take the RTA Route 43 bus from the airport into Dayton if you're not renting a car, and routes 11, 16, 17, 18, and 19 all stop right in front of the park. If you do have a car, there are garages in the area, and street parking is free at meters on weekdays after 6 p.m. and on weekends.