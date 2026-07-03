The Best Cities And Towns Sandwiched Between Chicago And Columbus For A Perfect Midwest Getaway

Between the Windy City on Lake Michigan with its must-see architecture spots and Ohio's capital city of Columbus, there's a wealth of Midwest gems to explore. The drive between the two takes just about six hours nonstop, and there are actually a handful of easy routes to choose that both make good time and pass through a slew of great towns and cities along the way.

The most direct route between Chicago and Columbus traces Interstates 90, 65, and 70 via Indianapolis. Taking about the same amount of time, the route via U.S. Highways 30 and 33 heads through the dynamic and underrated city of Fort Wayne. And if you have an extra hour or so for driving time, follow I-90 all the way to Toledo before dropping south on I-75 and U.S. Highway 23. No matter which roads you choose — or perhaps you even take one of the myriad scenic routes of your own along Indiana and Ohio's beautiful country roads — there are farmers markets, national landmarks, parks and gardens, natural wonders, and more to make the most of your trip.

Below, explore 11 towns and cities in a wide range of sizes that are nestled between Chicago and Columbus. They all sit along the three major routes noted above, but there are plenty of opportunities for scenic roundabout drives to take in unique museums or special attractions. We've drawn on the author's experiences driving through the region, plus Google Maps, official sites like NPS.gov, state parks resources and local tourism websites. We've also consulted visitor reviews on TripAdvisor and Google to ensure we're sharing attractions and destinations that are well worth a visit. Whether you drive through this area often or plan to see it for the first time, take inspiration from the list below for your next Midwest adventure.