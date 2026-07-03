The Best Cities And Towns Sandwiched Between Chicago And Columbus For A Perfect Midwest Getaway
Between the Windy City on Lake Michigan with its must-see architecture spots and Ohio's capital city of Columbus, there's a wealth of Midwest gems to explore. The drive between the two takes just about six hours nonstop, and there are actually a handful of easy routes to choose that both make good time and pass through a slew of great towns and cities along the way.
The most direct route between Chicago and Columbus traces Interstates 90, 65, and 70 via Indianapolis. Taking about the same amount of time, the route via U.S. Highways 30 and 33 heads through the dynamic and underrated city of Fort Wayne. And if you have an extra hour or so for driving time, follow I-90 all the way to Toledo before dropping south on I-75 and U.S. Highway 23. No matter which roads you choose — or perhaps you even take one of the myriad scenic routes of your own along Indiana and Ohio's beautiful country roads — there are farmers markets, national landmarks, parks and gardens, natural wonders, and more to make the most of your trip.
Below, explore 11 towns and cities in a wide range of sizes that are nestled between Chicago and Columbus. They all sit along the three major routes noted above, but there are plenty of opportunities for scenic roundabout drives to take in unique museums or special attractions. We've drawn on the author's experiences driving through the region, plus Google Maps, official sites like NPS.gov, state parks resources and local tourism websites. We've also consulted visitor reviews on TripAdvisor and Google to ensure we're sharing attractions and destinations that are well worth a visit. Whether you drive through this area often or plan to see it for the first time, take inspiration from the list below for your next Midwest adventure.
Michigan City, Indiana
Heading east from Chicago, there's the option to drop in a southerly direction into the heart of Indiana or stick to the north, where the Lake Michigan shoreline is characterized by a string of welcoming towns. One of these is Michigan City, a national park gateway full of dunes and shopping that's just four miles north of I-94. It's located east of both Indiana Dunes State Park and National Park, which are connected along the shore and offer ample opportunities for scenic hikes, swimming, picnicking, fishing, and even camping if you plan to extend your trip.
Michigan City is home to a little more than 31,000 residents, and it has an inviting energy with plenty to do, no matter your interests. History buffs will enjoy a self-guided tour around the palatial Barker Mansion with its nearly 40 rooms. And Washington Park is something of a recreational nexus where you'll find its titular zoo, a beach overlooking a historic red-roofed lighthouse at the end of a long pier, and the Old Lighthouse Museum, which includes exhibits, a gift shop, and access to the lantern tower. Whether you're ready to unwind or are looking for a great place to shop, head to the Uptown Arts District to fuel up at FLUID Coffee Roasters, get Italian for lunch at Cafe Farina, or sip locally crafted beverages at Shoreline Brewery and Burn 'Em Brewery, each with an outdoor patio.
South Bend, Indiana
Indiana's fourth-largest city, South Bend, is a hub for arts and culture, less than two hours' drive from The Loop. College football fans will know the city for its proximity to the University of Notre Dame, and there are plenty of museums, historical sites, great eateries, and more to make a quick stop or a weekend jaunt worthwhile. If you head to campus, don't miss the Gothic-style Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, which replicates the original shrine in Lourdes, France, at one-seventh scale.
Car enthusiasts will definitely want to check out the Studebaker National Museum, which traces the history of the namesake automobile company once based in South Bend. Its collection holds a vast array of vehicles, from U.S. Presidential carriages to military equipment. More history is around every corner at the aptly named History Museum, which presents special exhibitions about regional history and stewards three historic homes, including the 38-room Oliver Mansion.
If you happen to pop through town on a Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday, make sure to stop at the South Bend Farmers Market, which has been running for more than a century. It takes place in a dedicated building, and a cafe serves breakfast and lunch using goods from local producers. And if you're only in town long enough to grab a bite, make a beeline to Fiddler's Hearth for comforting Irish-American fare in a traditional pub-like setting.
Toledo, Ohio
Located just inland from the western edge of Lake Erie on the Maumee River, Toledo is a northern Ohio hub for museums and culture known as "The Glass City" thanks to its 19th-century glass industry. Around town, you'll see attractions that play off that name, such as the Glass City Metropark, a new multi-phase riverside park with a pavilion, gardens, and walkways that's part of the Glass City Riverwalk — ideal for a relaxing stroll along the water to take in the city skyline.
Unique parks are something Toledo knows a thing or two about, and that extends to unique stays, too. Head just about a half-hour west of downtown to Cannaley Treehouse Village, where you can spend the night in a treehouse, camp on a platform in the trees, and explore scenic boardwalks. Art lovers know the city for the expansive Toledo Museum of Art, located in the Old West End district. It houses more than 30,000 artworks, with a campus that actually consists of six buildings, including its original "Green Building" with its broad colonnade, the contemporary Glass Pavilion, and the Frank Gehry-designed Center for Visual Arts.
If art isn't really your thing, dive into regional history at the National Museum of the Great Lakes or go totally wild at Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. If you have time, hop aboard a sightseeing boat tour from J&M Cruise Lines, such as a Thursday Lunch Cruise on the Maumee River or the Lighthouse Cruise out to Lake Erie. When you're ready for dinner, head to Ye Olde Durty Bird for an extensive menu of salads, sandwiches, and burgers.
Findlay, Ohio
For a departure from bigger-city vibes, a stop in the under-the-radar small city of Findlay, Ohio, is a treat with lively local shops, great eateries, and more. You'll find a couple of local breweries, False Chord Brewing Company and Findlay Brewing Company, and there are a handful of great options for gastropub-style comfort favorites like Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill or Logan's Irish Pub. Or grab lunch at Main Street Deli & Arcade, where you can play some old-school video games along with your artisan sandwich. And whether you're a connoisseur or just looking to unwind after a day well spent, take a seat at The Bourbon Affair, which harkens back to the Prohibition era and features hundreds of whiskeys to sample.
If you swing through town on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, bring the kids to Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Inc. to see a number of model train layouts and even take a ride on a quarter-scale version. More history awaits at the Hancock Historical Museum, which preserves Hancock County's history, and at the carefully tended Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center. And if you feel like rubbernecking along a scenic detour or two, cruise around the county on the Barn Quilt Trail, where more than 80 farms have the colorful, geometric squares on display. After a day well spent, post up at the upscale Hancock Hotel, where Macy's Steakhouse makes a great date spot.
Valparaiso, Indiana
Known locally as "Valpo," Valparaiso, Indiana, is just about a 40-minute drive south of Michigan City and is home to a small private Lutheran university, two public golf courses, and a wide range of great places to eat and drink. Within a few miles of town, sample local wine at Anderson's Winery & Vineyard, with its beautiful outdoor patio, or Four Corners Winery in a lovingly restored brick farmhouse. If you prefer to stick to downtown, Misbeehavin' Meads takes a different tack with mead and cider, boasting flavor profiles ranging from peanut butter to vanilla bean.
On Tuesday and Saturday mornings in the summer, the Valparaiso Market pops up beneath the attractive William E. Urschel Pavilion in Central Park Plaza, featuring local produce, homemade goods, and artisan gifts. There's also something for nature-lovers and train enthusiasts alike at the Gabis Arboretum of Purdue University Northwest, which sprawls across 300 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and gardens. One of those gardens, spanning two acres, chronicles the history of American railways and features a G-gauge model railroad that runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between May and October. And for a spell of rest and reflection, wander through Valparaiso University's Chapel of the Resurrection to take in its spectacular, floor-to-ceiling stained glass windows.
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Another larger city option with plenty of stops for the whole family, Fort Wayne boasts a popular zoo, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, and a hands-on learning museum called Science Central in a former power plant — just look for the rainbow-painted smoke stacks. For a relaxing afternoon treat or romantic stroll, head to Lakeside Park & Rose Garden, where beautiful plantings come to life in the spring and summer, and you can also take or leave a book in a quaint Little Free Library inside an old tree.
Fort Wayne sits at the confluence of three rivers: the St. Marys, St. Joseph, and Maumee. So, it's probably no surprise that there are great walks to be had along the riverfront, plus kayak rentals from Fort Wayne Outfitters or a river tour on the vibrant Sweet Breeze, a replica canal boat that offers cruises of various lengths from Promenade Park. And on the topic of replicas, head to the Historic Old Fort, where you can explore a reconstructed 1815 fort that originally sat about a quarter of a mile downriver. Then, get your fill any time of day at Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island, a traditional diner-style spot serving Coney Island-style hot dogs since 1914.
Bonus: If you're a car enthusiast and don't mind a little bit of a scenic detour, maneuver your way just 20 miles north of Fort Wayne to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Its original Art Deco showroom-turned-exhibition space is a treat unto itself, where you can explore Indiana-made cars and other artifacts related to Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg vehicles.
Bellefontaine, Ohio
With a charming downtown that has styled itself Ohio's "Most Loveable," Bellefontaine also happens to be where you'll find America's "oldest concrete street" near cute cafes and shops. The Logan County Farmers Market pops up here every Saturday morning between May and September, making it ideal for stretching your legs or grabbing a snack or a treat to go.
Roundhouse Depot Brewing is a go-to for locally crafted beer, inspired by the area's railroad history, which, like many Midwest cities, was much more active until the advent of cars. And although they don't brew their own, Brewfontaine is a fan favorite for craft beer — and wine — on tap, along with tasty nibbles. Follow up happy hour with a pizza pie from 600 Downtown, with all the trimmings.
Bellefontaine is also a great jumping-off point for exploring Ohio Caverns, which are located just 10 miles south of downtown. Join a guided tour of the state's largest subterranean cave with its otherworldly stalactites. Beautiful views and nature also await just 25 minutes north of town at Indian Lake State Park, which sits on its namesake 5,100-acre body of water and is ideal for camping, boating, fishing, swimming, and more. There's also a disc golf course and a nature center open during the summer.
Lafayette, Indiana
Home to Purdue University, Lafayette is Indiana's vibrant college city full of breweries and entertainment, not to mention historic architecture, shopping, vibrant restaurants, and more. If thrift shops and antiques are your jam, you don't want to miss a stop — maybe even a whole afternoon — wandering the aisles of the state's largest resale shop, Sell It Here, which sprawls across 55,000 square feet. If it's a beautiful day, head to Columbian Park & Zoo to wander through the butterfly garden and peek at penguins. And when you're ready to kick back, head to Knickerbocker Saloon, which was established in 1835 and bears the standard of Indiana's oldest bar.
Lafayette is accompanied by the community of West Lafayette on the opposite side of the Wabash River, so if you're in the area, you'll hear both referred to frequently. History and culture are alive and well just southwest of town, where you can visit a 1930 recreation of a 1717 fort at Fort Ouiatenon Historical Park. And if you head just about 15 minutes north of downtown, you'll find the Tippecanoe Battlefield & Museum, which commemorates the titular 1811 battle between U.S. forces and a group of Native Americans, which built momentum toward the War of 1812.
On your way back to town, visit Prophetstown State Park to appreciate 900 acres of restored prairie, learn about Native American culture, explore what a 1920s farm was like, and cool off in the Aquatic Center.
Indianapolis, Indiana
The largest city between Chicago and Columbus is also Indiana's biggest metropolis, meaning you'll find virtually endless options for things to do, whether you stop through for an afternoon or a longer getaway. NASCAR fans flock to the city for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the famous Indy 500 race that's held every Memorial Day weekend, among many others. Even if you don't attend a live event, the IMS Museum is open year-round and features more than 55,000 artifacts in its collection, including more than 300 cars.
Indianapolis is a hub for state-of-the-art museums, such as the colossal Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the largest of its kind in the world, with five floors of exhibits and hands-on learning experiences. Indiana State Museum traces the state's journey from prehistory to today, and the Eiteljorg Museum is a deep dive into the remarkable breadth of Native American arts and culture. And art lovers won't want to miss Newfields, which features renowned artists' work in a building that's tucked amid a beautiful parkland.
The slow museum walk can really work up an appetite, so when you're ready to take a load off, slice into an Indianapolis tradition that's been around since 1902: St. Elmo's Steak House. Shapiro's Delicatessen has likewise been around for more than a century, where you can find everything from a slice of cheesecake baked between two slices of carrot cake to sandwiches piled high with corned beef and pastrami.
Dayton, Ohio
Dayton is a mid-sized Ohio city with one of America's lowest costs of living, due in part to the decline of its manufacturing industries in the latter part of the 20th century. It was once known as "The Gem City," possibly because an 1845 article described it as a "gem" of a city on the Great Miami River. While it may have a reputation as a Rust Belt city today, there's a lot of history and character to explore — especially if you're into flying. The Dayton region is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located just five miles east of downtown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Nearly 20 acres of exhibits include hundreds of aircraft, plus thousands of other artifacts.
Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is also a must-stop for anyone interested in the history of flight, as it highlights how the famous Wright brothers returned from their pioneering flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, to fine-tune their invention at Huffman Prairie Flying Field. You can see the third airplane they built, walk through their printing office, and visit their mansion, Hawthorn Hill, among other sites. Head to Carillon Historical Park for the Wright Brothers National Museum, costumed interpreters, model train rides, and more.
For a memorable spot to grab some grub, sidle up to a table at Jimmie's Ladder 11, which was originally a 19th-century firehouse and now serves tasty American fare. Or if you don't mind a 20-minute drive for some destination burgers, stop at the Hamburger Wagon — yes, it's an actual wagon — in Miamisburg, which has been doling out delicious sliders since 1913.
Springfield, Ohio
Just a half-hour's drive northeast of Dayton, Springfield is a fantastic destination for nature, historic architecture, art, antiques, and more. Travel back to the mid-19th century with a visit to the striking Pennsylvania House Museum, which preserves a Federal-style brick inn. For something just a tad more modern, architecture enthusiasts won't want to miss touring Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House, built in 1908. And art, architecture, and whimsy combine in the unique Hartman Rock Garden, which was built by self-taught artist Ben Hartman after he was laid off from his job during the Great Depression. If you're in the mood to scout for something vintage to take home with you, peruse the displays of Heart of Ohio Antique Center, which has more than 1,400 booths.
Nature is easily accessible in Springfield when you're looking to get outdoors. The popular Buck Creek State Park boasts beaches and camping at the northeast edge of town, and the Little Miami Scenic Trail is a nearly 80-mile multi-use network of paths that's ideal for enjoying a sunny day. When you're ready to replenish those calories, head to Mother Stewart's Brewery for local beer, occasional live music and food trucks. Or if something more substantial is calling, head to Speakeasy Ramen for warming noodle bowls and sushi or Rudy's Smokehouse for finger-licking barbecue.