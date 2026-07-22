Sandwiched Between Columbus And Indy Is The Underrated Ohio Park That Was A Once-Thriving Military Fort
Today, the United States stretches across the American continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific, yet the Midwest still carries on the memory of when it wasn't so. Not far from where the border of Ohio meets Indiana, echoes of the frontier days can still be heard in the smaller towns that grew outside the former forts. One such place that keeps the memory of America's founding alive is Fort Saint Clair Park in Eaton, Ohio.
Sandwiched right in the center between Columbus and Indianapolis, the park is an easy visit that's only an hour and a half away from either city. Innocuous, humble, and even passable at first sight, this underrated park on the southwestern border of Eaton is "rarely crowded," per a Google review. Amidst its peaceful fields hugged by large beech, sugar maple, and slippery elm forest, the grounds of the park were first planned out in 1921 by the Preble County Historical Society to commemorate the site of a former fort.
At a time when Ohio wasn't yet a state but a region belonging to the Northwest Territory, Fort Saint Clair was built to act both as a supply post and a defensive position for settlers in the area. As part of a network of forts along the frontier, Fort Saint Clair became a center point during the struggle of the Northwest Indian War. November 6, 1792, was darkened by battle at the site, when Chief Little Turtle led a party of 200 warriors and attacked a force of Kentucky militia who had been camping outside the fort. Following the assault, the six fallen soldiers were buried within a short distance of the fort at the base of the "Whispering Oak," now a former landmark.
Amenities at Fort Saint Clair Park
The once-thriving military fort covered about 10,000 square feet with a palisade wall and is said to have been abandoned in 1796. Although nothing remains of the original structure, the site maintains a prominent link to its military past, with memorials ranging from the Revolutionary War to the Korean War. A noticeable landmark impossible to ignore is an M4A3 Sherman tank affectionately named "Miss Preble" after the county and honoring all veterans hailing from there.
The aforementioned "Whispering Oak," a grand white oak tree that grew on the grounds for over 200 years and is cloaked in legend, fell during a hurricane in 2024. Although the focal point of a visit to the park may be historical, the recreation area, which can be found in the northern section, is rife with leisure amenities. A playground, plenty of picnic tables, trails, and shelters for grilling are just some of the on-site facilities, along with an 18-hole disc golf course opened in 2025. Overall, this corner of the Ohio-Indiana border is proving to be more than a drive-through region, with neighboring Richmond, Indiana, being another hidden gem with Midwest charm and a scenic waterfall.
Fort Saint Clair Park is an easy 40-minute drive via U.S Route 35 West from the city of Dayton, home to the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. With your picnic baskets and comfortable shoes in tow, you can access the park on the west side of Eaton, with the entrance located under a shaded arcade of trees on State Route 355. Open from April 1 through October 15 during "daylight hours," the park accommodates both history buffs and those who simply wish to recharge in nature. For more 18th-century history near the Ohio-Indiana border, head to the cozy village of Fort Recovery, roughly one hour north.