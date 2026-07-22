Sandwiched Between Columbus And Indy Is The Underrated Ohio Park That Was A Once-Thriving Military Fort

Today, the United States stretches across the American continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific, yet the Midwest still carries on the memory of when it wasn't so. Not far from where the border of Ohio meets Indiana, echoes of the frontier days can still be heard in the smaller towns that grew outside the former forts. One such place that keeps the memory of America's founding alive is Fort Saint Clair Park in Eaton, Ohio.

Sandwiched right in the center between Columbus and Indianapolis, the park is an easy visit that's only an hour and a half away from either city. Innocuous, humble, and even passable at first sight, this underrated park on the southwestern border of Eaton is "rarely crowded," per a Google review. Amidst its peaceful fields hugged by large beech, sugar maple, and slippery elm forest, the grounds of the park were first planned out in 1921 by the Preble County Historical Society to commemorate the site of a former fort.

At a time when Ohio wasn't yet a state but a region belonging to the Northwest Territory, Fort Saint Clair was built to act both as a supply post and a defensive position for settlers in the area. As part of a network of forts along the frontier, Fort Saint Clair became a center point during the struggle of the Northwest Indian War. November 6, 1792, was darkened by battle at the site, when Chief Little Turtle led a party of 200 warriors and attacked a force of Kentucky militia who had been camping outside the fort. Following the assault, the six fallen soldiers were buried within a short distance of the fort at the base of the "Whispering Oak," now a former landmark.