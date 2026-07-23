Colorado's Once-Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Renowned National Monument In White River National Forest

As you drive down U.S. Highway 24 from Leadville to Minturn, the trees give way and the terrain opens up to a large, unforested valley floor. From a distance, the flat plain looks unspectacular compared to all the peaks further down the valley. Up close, however, the ruins of old buildings point to a history unlike the rest of the region. This is the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

U.S. troops trained here in mountain warfare during WWII. The mountaineering and skiing skills learned here developed experienced troops who captured key sites in the Italian Alps, allowing Allied forces to break through the German Gothic Line. Once the war was over, many of the troops returned home and worked in the ski industry, with some helping to found big resorts such as Aspen and Vail. In 1959, the camp was used again by the CIA, but in 1965 it was closed for good and the land transferred to the White River National Forest. Finally, in 2022, President Biden announced the camp would become a national monument to honor both the tribes that live here and the heroes that helped turn the tide of WWII.

Today, the footprints of some distinguished buildings remain. Plaques throughout the monument tell the important story of the troops who trained here, the geology and natural history of the region, and the pre-American history of the land's importance to the Parianuche and Uncompahgre bands of Ute people who still use the lands to honor their ancestors. The monument has camping at the Camp Hale Memorial Campground, along with trails through the White River National Forest and opportunities to ski, snowmobile, and snowshoe.