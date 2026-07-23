Colorado's Once-Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Renowned National Monument In White River National Forest
As you drive down U.S. Highway 24 from Leadville to Minturn, the trees give way and the terrain opens up to a large, unforested valley floor. From a distance, the flat plain looks unspectacular compared to all the peaks further down the valley. Up close, however, the ruins of old buildings point to a history unlike the rest of the region. This is the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
U.S. troops trained here in mountain warfare during WWII. The mountaineering and skiing skills learned here developed experienced troops who captured key sites in the Italian Alps, allowing Allied forces to break through the German Gothic Line. Once the war was over, many of the troops returned home and worked in the ski industry, with some helping to found big resorts such as Aspen and Vail. In 1959, the camp was used again by the CIA, but in 1965 it was closed for good and the land transferred to the White River National Forest. Finally, in 2022, President Biden announced the camp would become a national monument to honor both the tribes that live here and the heroes that helped turn the tide of WWII.
Today, the footprints of some distinguished buildings remain. Plaques throughout the monument tell the important story of the troops who trained here, the geology and natural history of the region, and the pre-American history of the land's importance to the Parianuche and Uncompahgre bands of Ute people who still use the lands to honor their ancestors. The monument has camping at the Camp Hale Memorial Campground, along with trails through the White River National Forest and opportunities to ski, snowmobile, and snowshoe.
What to do when you visit Camp Hale National Monument
A self-guided driving tour winds you through the remnants of Camp Hale. You can walk along the abandoned buildings and read the plaques and kiosks about the soldiers who once lived here. The foundations of the Field House, where the troops congregated for dances, parties, and USO shows, remain for you to walk along. Old rifle ranges and concrete bunkers are visible from the trail as well. Make sure you stay on the trails; as a former military installation, there may be uncleared, unexploded ordnance about.
Climbers with the proper gear can still climb the cliffs where the soldiers learned the key skill that caught the Nazis unawares when they climbed Riva Ridge in the Alps in 1945. Hikers can trek a portion of the famed Continental Divide National Scenic Trail that passes through the monument.
Don't want to carry your gear and lunch? A nearby guide service allows you to hike through scenic Camp Hale with a llama carrying everything for you. In the winter, cross-country and backcountry skiing is popular. Glide along the same land that notably helped birth Colorado's modern ski industry. Those who wish to snowmobile or ATV can find tours through Nova Guides, which has a 4.6-star rating on Google Maps.
How to get here and where to stay
From Interstate 70, the camp is about 30 minutes south on US-24. Leadville is about another 20 minutes away. Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) is about an hour away. Denver International Airport (DEN), the region's major travel hub, is a bit over two hours away.
Those who wish to feel the history throughout the night can stay at the Camp Hale Memorial Campground, a well-regarded facility with 21 sites and a 4.7-star rating on Recreation.gov. It's a good opportunity to brush up on those essential tips for camping in the mountains. If you're looking for some walls (and little else), the 10th Mountain Division's Jackal Hut is up above the valley floor at 11,660 feet above sea level. These large, rustic cabins are far removed from civilization and feature amazing views and pristine backcountry skiing. If you'd prefer to stay in town, nearby Leadville, America's highest city, has a history and charm all of its own.