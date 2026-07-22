This Best-Kept Texas Secret Is A Gulf Coast Bird-Watching Destination With Ethereal Wetland Views

For a chance to see some birding hotspots, you can set out on the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center trail that winds for less than a mile amidst shallow coastal wetlands. Witness birds wading and preening in their natural habitats as you maneuver a scenic landscape of lush freshwater marshes, saltwater marshes, ponds, and native trees framed by an endless horizon. Meanwhile, the center also has 1,250 feet of boardwalks with spotting scopes and listening benches, along with elevated gazebos for a convenient place to admire the winged critters and take in the picturesque wetland views. At the entrance, find some educational signage, bird-friendly water features, and a pollinator garden to set the tone for your exploration.

Some of the iconic birds (according to the eBird database) you can spot at this sanctuary include tricolored herons, least bitterns, cinnamon teal, magnificent frigatebird, sora, redheads, and the bright pink roseate spoonbill, which is commonly mistaken for flamingos. Bird nerds can also print a checklist from this database and have a Sharpie ready to strike all the species you see.

As the refuge is a reprieve for many migratory species, birding opportunities change with seasons. For instance, spring migration brings in colorful songbirds — such as Bullock's oriole, summer tanager, yellow-throated vireo, and several warblers — that rest their weary wings at the refuge and fill the air with beautiful melodies. You will see them gather around the shady sections of black willow trees near the entrance. One Google visitor shared an anecdote of their visit: "We were incredibly lucky to visit the center today, 4/26 during a huge spring migration. We saw all kinds of unusual birds who are flying North for nesting season."