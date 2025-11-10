Hidden US Islands That Feel Just Like The Caribbean
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a passport to find crystalline waters and powdery sands. Scattered across the U.S. are islands that could easily be mistaken for the Caribbean — some sit offshore from major cities, whereas others are tucked away in national parks or only reachable by ferry. But all of them share swaying palm trees, water clear enough to see through, and a serene escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.
From the Florida Keys to California's rugged Channel Islands, each of these hidden gems offers an island escape without the hassle of an international flight. Balancing isolation with accessibility and amenities with uncrowded shores, there's something for families and avid adventurers alike. Whether you're craving a quiet stretch of beach where dolphins surface offshore, or a colorful coastal town where the seafood comes straight off the boat, these islands prove that the Caribbean spirit is alive and well right here in the United States.
Bahia Honda Key, FL
At the end of the Seven Mile Bridge lies Bahia Honda Key, the first of the Lower Keys, collectively considered among the most remote (and breathtaking) islands you'll find in the nation. By boat, the western islands of the Bahamas are only about 50 miles east of Florida, and it shows here. Calm, aquamarine waters stretch as far as the eye can see, lined by white-sand beaches and palm trees. Unlike some of the more popular Keys, such as Key West, Key Largo, or Islamorada, Bahia Honda Key is almost entirely undeveloped, thanks to its protected status as a Florida State Park. That means no tourist traps, no crowded piers, and no heavily-trafficked boardwalks — just sun, sand, and water all blissfully undisturbed.
The park actually has three beaches, each stunning in its own right. Calusa Beach, the smallest of the trio, is best known for its views of the old Bahia Honda Railroad Bridge, an iconic landmark that was once used as a functioning railroad in the 1920s before being retired to overlook status. The largest beach, Sandspur, is popular for its shallow sandbars and soft sands for collecting seashells. Both it and Loggerhead Beach face the Atlantic Ocean, which lends more waves and cooler waters. No matter which beach you pick, though, it's hard to go wrong on Bahia Honda Key. While there are a few campgrounds on the island, the nearest hotels are 15 minutes away on Boot Key, making it easy to imagine you've found an isolated slice of paradise.
Captiva Island, FL
Captiva Island sits off the shores of Southwest Florida, only 15 miles from the bustling tourist destination Sanibel. But once you pass over Blind Pass Bridge, it feels like entering another world — one that's smaller, quieter, and a bit more exclusive. You'll be able to tell from the gated driveways leading to luxury oceanfront homes, which has earned the stretch of Captiva Drive through the island the moniker of "Millionaire's Row." Numerous celebrities even call the island home, from the likes of Larry Bird to Martin Short and even Stephen King (when he's not busy working on his next horror masterpiece up in Maine, that is). And it doesn't take a genius to figure out why the rich and famous flock to Captiva Island in droves: the water shimmers turquoise, and sunsets routinely stop traffic.
Even with all its beauty and celebrity residents, Captiva has held on to its low-key charms. You'll find colorful cottages in Captiva Village and narrow waterways lined by mangroves, with only one road running through the entire island. Sure, there are upscale resorts with golf courses and harbors where yachts can dock, but there are also long stretches of uninterrupted beach where gentle Gulf Coast waters lap at the shore. For those chasing that Caribbean mix of luxury and laid-back living, Captiva delivers without the need for a passport.
Gasparilla Island, FL
Like Captiva Island, Gasparilla Island lies among a chain of barrier islands between Sarasota and Fort Myers. The island is best known as the home to Boca Grande, often described as an old-Florida village that's a favorite among the rich and famous. There isn't a single stoplight on the entire island, and most people get around by bike or golf cart, adding to that slow-paced beach bum lifestyle that you might expect from the likes of Turks and Caicos. That and the sugar-white beaches, massive banyan canopies, and crystal-clear waters — much of the island is protected as Gasparilla Island State Park, keeping development limited and coastal beauty front and center.
Known as the Tarpon Capital of the World, you'll see fishing boats drifting lazily offshore during peak season in late spring, and loggerhead turtles nest along the beaches through spring until summer. Near the heart of Boca Grande, the historic Gasparilla Island Lighthouse towers against the horizon, while charming boutiques and bistros nestle between homes on palm tree-lined streets. This is the kind of island where you won't find high rises or crowds, only scenic bike paths past beach shacks and sunset picnics on the dunes. While its reputation as an upscale vacation destination means it might not exactly be "hidden," it's easy to feel like it when you're on Gasparilla Island time.
Cumberland Island, GA
The southernmost of Georgia's 15 barrier islands, Cumberland Island, also might just be the most unique. White-sand beaches? Check. Wildlife? Double check — the island is known for its population of wild horses that roam completely uninhibited by human intervention. History? Cumberland Island absolutely delivers on that from its ornate Georgian Revival estates to abandoned ruins that were once a Carnegie family mansion. Overseen by the National Park Service as part of the Cumberland Island National Seashore, the island is almost entirely free from development, shaped only by hundreds of years of winds and tides. It's also accessible only by ferry and has a daily visitor cap of 300, making it easy to feel like you're somewhere truly remote and wild.
While it might lack the amenities of a Caribbean resort, the powdery dunes and shimmering waters easily evoke a tropical sense of calm that wouldn't feel out of place in Aruba. The island's wildness, though, is what lends it a distinctly Southern edge. If you're looking for beach bars and luxury resorts, then Cumberland Island probably isn't the place for you. But if ancient oaks dripping with Spanish moss and wild horses traipsing across empty beaches call your name, then head to this secluded paradise 130 miles south of Savannah.
Daufuskie Island, SC
Daufuskie Island is often overshadowed by its older brother to the north, Hilton Head Island, but the southernmost island in South Carolina has a charm all its own. Wedged just north of Savannah, Georgia, on the opposite side of the Savannah River, Daufuskie Island is only accessible by ferry and maintains a remote, hidden feel that seems worlds away from Hilton Head's resorts and golf courses. The island has few paved roads and even fewer cars, with most residents and visitors getting around by golf cart. Once you make it ashore (and secure a means of transportation around the island), you'll discover beaches that rival the Caribbean's finest, with dunes fringed by palmettos. It's an authentic slice of South Carolina Lowcountry, in all its rustic quirkiness and destination-worthy cuisine.
There are a handful of locally-owned shops and restaurants bursting with Gullah flavors scattered across the island, many of them housed in colorful cottages beneath moss-covered oaks. Whether you spend your mornings beach combing for shells, afternoons kayaking through the marsh, or evenings under skies bright with stars, you're likely to find that time seems to slow here. Daufuskie may not be easy to reach, but once you arrive on the island's beaches, you're in danger of never wanting to leave.
Dauphin Island, AL
About 35 miles south of Mobile, Dauphin Island is called the "Sunset Capital of Alabama" for good reason. The narrow barrier island measures 14 miles, with long stretches of unspoiled beaches for taking in dazzling sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico. Home to roughly 1,300 permanent residents, Dauphin Island's small-town atmosphere and gentle surf make it an ideal destination for families and other travelers who prefer peaceful days on the coast over beachfront partying. Fortunately, the island is remarkably light on crowds compared to more tourism-driven destinations like Alabama's Gulf Shores.
Here, you can relax and unwind on sugar-white sands bordered by emerald water, with a rich history and abundant wildlife to match. The island is home to a 164-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary where migratory species flock in the spring and herons wade through the marshes. Fort Gaines, a Civil War outpost, also overlooks Mobile Bay. Other folks come to the island for its plentiful fishing, but no matter what brings you to Dauphin Island, you'll undoubtedly want to stay for the fiery sunsets over the Gulf. Both Southern and tropical in equal measure, Dauphin Island is the Gulf Coast's best-kept secret (and one of its most affordable getaway destinations), with natural wonders that can hold their own against the Caribbean's.
Mustang Island, TX
If there's one place in the United States that probably doesn't scream "Caribbean getaway," it's probably Texas. While the state has a reputation for its arid deserts, rolling plains, and cattle ranches, Mustang Island turns that image on its head. Located on the Gulf Coast, roughly 30 miles from Corpus Christi, the island spans 18 miles of dune-spotted shores on the ocean side and kayaking trails through the tidal flats on the bay side. Much of the island is protected by Mustang Island State Park, preserving its pristine beaches where clear waters meet the golden sand. For the Lone Star State, Mustang Island feels surprisingly tropical — stay a while and you might even see dolphins surfacing just offshore.
At the northern end of the island, the tiny city of Port Aransas has earned the title of the "Fishing Capital of Texas" for its waters teeming with marine wildlife, where Corpus Christi Bay meets the Gulf Coast. This little vacation town adds a dash of local culture with seafood shacks and beach bars, but the rest of Mustang Island retains a laid-back rhythm that draws birders, anglers, and beach bums back year after year. With the perfect blend of amenities and wide-open shores, Mustang feels closer to a Caribbean cay than a Texan barrier isle.
Ship Island, MS
Accessible only by ferry out of Gulfport, Ship Island is the real definition of a hidden gem. Mississippi isn't typically known for its beaches, but Ship Island makes a convincing argument that it should be. Though it's long flown under most travelers' radars, if you can make the trip 12 miles off the coastline, you'll be greeted with some of the most unspoiled beaches in the nation. One of the last undeveloped barrier islands in America, it's protected as part of the Gulf Coast National Seashore. The white sands are so bright they almost glow, and the water sparkles in rippling shades of blue and green.
The island also combines natural beauty with historic sights, namely Fort Massachusetts. The stronghold was built from 1859 to 1866 to protect a passage along the Gulf Coast to New Orleans. After briefly falling into Confederate hands during the Civil War, it fell into disuse and became the educational attraction it is today. After a tour of the site, there's little else to do on the island except relax on the beaches, whose remoteness ensures plenty of elbow room. For wildlife watching and soaking up some sun, few places capture that edge-of-the-world feel like Ship Island.
Lanai, HI
As the smallest inhabited island in Hawaii, Lanai might be petite in size, but it always leaves a big impression. Although it's one of the few Pacific islands to make this list, Lanai captures the essence of a Caribbean getaway better than almost anywhere else in the U.S. The island has just one historic town — Lanai City — surrounded by miles of untouched shoreline, and it's one of Hawaii's least-visited and least-developed islands that's open to visitors.
The island's beaches are unparalleled in beauty; Hulopoe Bay is about as picture-perfect as they come, known for waters that gleam a deep, inviting blue where marine life thrives just beneath the surface. Others, like Shipwreck Beach, are even more remote and rocky, ensuring you'll be able to experience its unique sights — like a stranded World War II ship — in complete peace. If you're adventurous enough, there are dozens of spots for snorkeling through colorful coral reefs or scuba diving excursions past long-forgotten lava formations. Or, you can kick your feet up at a high-end resorts that overlook eroded volcanic landscapes overrun by jungle flora. Whether you prefer luxury or rugged isolation from an island vacation, the "Pineapple Isle" has you covered.
Kauai, HI
The Garden Isle is the fourth-most-visited of Hawaii's eight islands, making it not quite a secret destination but not overrun by tourism, either. As its nickname might suggest, Kauai is one of the most lush islands you could ask for, defined by its emerald peaks and cascading waterfalls, with beaches so stunning you might not believe your eyes. Though it might be one of the better-known Hawaiian islands, it commands a reputation as one of the quieter, more natural destinations, where travelers can choose between luxury resorts and beachfront camping sites. With more than 50 miles of sandy coastline to explore, Kauai overflows with Caribbean-esque beauty despite being on the other side of the globe.
There's a beach for every kind of traveler here, many of which feel hidden away in comparison to Oahu or Maui. While the South Shore beaches like Poipu are popular with families thanks to its resort access and calm waters, the North Shore boasts dramatic scenery where towering peaks descend into crescents of sugary sand and aquamarine sea. Ke'e Beach offers some of the best snorkeling in Hawaii, and though it can often be challenging to reach, visitors are treated to a kaleidoscope of marine life that call the reef home.
Catalina Island, CA
Okay, so this one might stretch the definition of 'hidden' (it's visible from parts of Los Angeles on a clear day), but we'd be remiss not to include it. Just 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, Catalina Island manages to feel far more distant than the fast-paced life of the West Coast cities on the mainland. While most visitors stick to well-known Avalon, the lively harbor city that has earned the island comparisons to the Amalfi Coast, the Caribbean comparisons truly shine in the quieter town of Two Harbors.
Sequestered away on the west side of the island, Two Harbors is where rolling hills part into twin turquoise coves. This sleepy little village isn't exactly a hub of activity, but it features a humble array of lodging, dining, and enough outdoor recreation to keep you entertained for weeks. The appropriately named Emerald Bay has waters so clear you can see the ocean floor below, where snorkeling reveals schools of tropical fish darting through the kelp forests. The town's greatest surprise is how peaceful it is, with no cars, high-rises, or crowds in sight. Camp under the stars, kayak between the coves, or sip cocktails overlooking a cerulean sea — even if you can see Laguna Beach in the distance, this island will have you feeling like you might as well be in Saint Lucia.
Santa Cruz Island, CA
About 20 miles off the coast of Ventura, Santa Cruz Island is both the largest and most-visited of California's Channel Islands. But step off the ferry to be greeted with golden bluffs and sea caves echoing with the sounds of crashing surf, and you'll have a hard time believing you're still in Southern California at all. The island's beaches are untouched and generally uncrowded, with popular sites for snorkeling and kayaking like Scorpion Beach. Nearby, the cliffs above Cavern Point offer panoramic views that could rival any tropical postcard. Even though it's technically within a national park, it's the kind of place that feels like you've stumbled into California's secret side.
Santa Cruz is also just one of several islands in the Channel Islands chain worth exploring. Anacapa, with its dramatic lighthouse and natural sea arch, is perfect for a short day trip, while Santa Rosa and San Miguel offer even wilder, wind-swept adventures for intrepid hikers and campers. Together, they form a subtropical-feeling archipelago that's often called America's Galapagos Islands, a reminder that you don't have to go through customs to find yourself somewhere completely unspoiled.
Methodology
To curate this list, we sought out the U.S. islands that deliver all the hallmarks of a Caribbean getaway — turquoise water, soft sand, and lush greenery — minus the need for a passport. We included islands from the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific coasts, plus Hawaii, but chose to exclude U.S. territories in the Caribbean in favor of lesser-known locations. Although balancing remoteness and accessibility can be a challenge, this list prioritizes places with an off-the-beaten-path feel, though popularity wasn't a dealbreaker. The result blends well-kept secrets and lesser-known alternatives to the well-worn tourist hot spots, so you can stay stateside and still feel worlds away.