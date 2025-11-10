Hidden US Islands That Feel Just Like The Caribbean

At the end of the Seven Mile Bridge lies Bahia Honda Key, the first of the Lower Keys, collectively considered among the most remote (and breathtaking) islands you'll find in the nation. By boat, the western islands of the Bahamas are only about 50 miles east of Florida, and it shows here. Calm, aquamarine waters stretch as far as the eye can see, lined by white-sand beaches and palm trees. Unlike some of the more popular Keys, such as Key West, Key Largo, or Islamorada, Bahia Honda Key is almost entirely undeveloped, thanks to its protected status as a Florida State Park. That means no tourist traps, no crowded piers, and no heavily-trafficked boardwalks — just sun, sand, and water all blissfully undisturbed.

The park actually has three beaches, each stunning in its own right. Calusa Beach, the smallest of the trio, is best known for its views of the old Bahia Honda Railroad Bridge, an iconic landmark that was once used as a functioning railroad in the 1920s before being retired to overlook status. The largest beach, Sandspur, is popular for its shallow sandbars and soft sands for collecting seashells. Both it and Loggerhead Beach face the Atlantic Ocean, which lends more waves and cooler waters. No matter which beach you pick, though, it's hard to go wrong on Bahia Honda Key. While there are a few campgrounds on the island, the nearest hotels are 15 minutes away on Boot Key, making it easy to imagine you've found an isolated slice of paradise.