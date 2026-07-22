Between Mt. Rainier National Park And Leavenworth Is Washington's Ethereal Forest To Camp And Fish
You've parked the car and stepped out, stretching your legs. When you look around you, towering coniferous trees whisper with the breeze and a soothing pine scent wafts by. This is a good place to camp. Teanaway Community Forest is a Washington boreal getaway with over 50,000 acres of pristine Washington forestland in which to explore, fish, and gaze at the stars next to a crackling campfire.
Sitting only an hour south of Leavenworth and 2.5 hours northeast of Mt. Rainier, this forest was the first one to become a state community forest, according to the Greenway National Heritage Area. When one witnesses the sea of trees fading into the distance, it's easy to see why it would be so quick to gain recognition. The drives from either direction are especially scenic.
Visitors adore the allure of this ethereal forest, with one Google Maps reviewer gushing that the "scenery is breathtaking — towering trees, crystal-clear streams, and wide open skies." It's the place to go to sit by a flowing stream and watch the squirrels dashing through the branches, or to climb a peak and take in the verdant emerald expanse. All you need to soak in this beauty is a Washington State daily Discover Pass for $11.50, or an annual one for $50.
Clean campgrounds among the tall trees
Three campgrounds await that require no reservations and are road-accessible. They're fairly primitive, yet those seeking the "great outdoors" experience will appreciate them. The smallest is the Indian Camp Campground with a pair of group campsites and 11 regular-use sites. Sitting across the road from the Middle Fork Teanaway River, there's room to bring your horse and your RV or tent. This accessible campground offers fire pits, picnic tables, and vault toilets, according to The Dyrt, and you can feel free to bring pets. Take precautions to secure food and pets due to the local bear population.
The next-largest campground, with 59 sites, is the 29 Pines Campground. Several creeks and the North Fork Teanaway River flow near this campground, making for some lovely hiking and fishing. While roomy enough for any size rig, amenities are scant, with portable commodes being it. This doesn't stop visitors from greatly enjoying the campground, with a Google reviewer saying it's an "Amazing campground to spend a weekend or even a week. Portable bathrooms are decent; not a lot of trash around."
The main campground is the Teanaway Campground. It's situated about 45 minutes from Cle Elum Lake, which is frequented by residents of the nearby TV-famous mountain town of Roslyn, featured in the delightfully odd show "Northern Exposure". With 64 sites, including several sites for groups, its amenities match those at Indian Camp Campground. Aside from the Discover Pass, no fees are required for any of the campgrounds.
Cast a line and wait for a pull
The Teanaway Community Forest is a fishing haven, replete with rivers and streams, offering bountiful options that have been fished for thousands of years by First Nations people. Today, anyone wishing to put a line in the water is likely to catch several species of trout and salmon as well as whitefish, per OnWater. Many of these are stocked by a local hatchery. Fishing permits can be obtained prior to arrival.
Fishing was once far more abundant, yet the area's development affected the flow of the river and local ecological balance. Collaborative efforts between local residents, governmental departments, and the Yakima Nation are underway to restore the rivers and forests to a healthy environment in which fish and other wildlife can thrive, according to Northwest Community Forests. These efforts are thankfully proving fruitful.
You can enjoy the benefits of these and similar projects in surrounding areas with some Pacific Northwest off-grid camping at spots like Lake Cle Elum. If you'd like to fish one of Washington's deepest lakes, you'll find Lake Kachess next door to Cle Elum. This gorgeous region of Washington stands to only improve over the years, provided visitors take out what they bring in.