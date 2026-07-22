Between Mt. Rainier National Park And Leavenworth Is Washington's Ethereal Forest To Camp And Fish

You've parked the car and stepped out, stretching your legs. When you look around you, towering coniferous trees whisper with the breeze and a soothing pine scent wafts by. This is a good place to camp. Teanaway Community Forest is a Washington boreal getaway with over 50,000 acres of pristine Washington forestland in which to explore, fish, and gaze at the stars next to a crackling campfire.

Sitting only an hour south of Leavenworth and 2.5 hours northeast of Mt. Rainier, this forest was the first one to become a state community forest, according to the Greenway National Heritage Area. When one witnesses the sea of trees fading into the distance, it's easy to see why it would be so quick to gain recognition. The drives from either direction are especially scenic.

Visitors adore the allure of this ethereal forest, with one Google Maps reviewer gushing that the "scenery is breathtaking — towering trees, crystal-clear streams, and wide open skies." It's the place to go to sit by a flowing stream and watch the squirrels dashing through the branches, or to climb a peak and take in the verdant emerald expanse. All you need to soak in this beauty is a Washington State daily Discover Pass for $11.50, or an annual one for $50.