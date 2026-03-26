Washington's 5 Deepest Lakes To Visit, Ranked

When it comes to outdoor splendor in the U.S., it's hard to beat Washington state. Located in the northwest corner of the contiguous U.S., it's known not just for its natural beauty but for the variety of forms it takes. From these scenic islands with pristine views to a bucket-list hike up an active volcano, the Pacific Northwest gem seemingly has it all, including a rugged Pacific coastline, fast-flowing mountain rivers, canyons, high-desert landscapes, along with one of the United States' largest rainforests.

You'll also find a wealth of lakes in the Evergreen State — over 8,000, to be precise. These range from turquoise alpine beauties to glacier-cut channels that have filled up with cold, clear water over thousands of years. Gouged out during the ice age, these natural reservoirs can reach serious depths, which means Washington is home to some of the country's most intriguing freshwater abysses.

It is possible to visit each of the state's deepest lakes, though they're not all easy to get to. Some require long drives, while others are just a quick shot up the highway from downtown Seattle. Regardless of the effort it takes to get there, each lake offers its own rewards, so here is a list of the five deepest lakes in the state, ranked by reviews online.