Between Indianapolis And Evansville Is A Hilly Nature Preserve For Hiking, Seasonal Waterfalls, And Serene Vibes

The reserve is billed as "one of the most significant natural areas" in the Hoosier State, per the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and it's especially gorgeous in the fall, when the foliage turns the preserve into a warm and colorful extravaganza of leaves. While the preserve's parking area can get busy, the experience overall here is one of quietude and serenity: a gem of undisturbed forest, peaceful vibes, and immersion in nature. There's abundant empirical evidence out there to support the notion that spending time in nature and greenery is beneficial for both physical and mental health, and what better way to embark on a quest for wellbeing than by taking in the tranquil ambiance of Canyon Forest Nature Reserve? One writer on Spencer Evening World describes Canyon Forest Nature Reserve as a relaxing locale thanks to the ambient "scent of pine and damp earth ... Nature's aromatherapy."

Getting here is easy: at just over an hour by car from Indianapolis and under two hours from Evansville, Canyon Forest Nature Preserve makes a doable day trip for outdoorsy denizens of either city, as well as an accessible add-on if you're looking to add a dose of nature to your trip. If you're flying to get here, you'll want to land at Indianapolis International Airport (IND), which is 63 miles away. And if you're driving, get into vacation mood with a car soundtrack made up of old school jams like the five flop songs from the '50s that belong on every road trip playlist. And if you're still searching for even more zen after your time at Canyon Forest Nature Reserve, continue your travels on this route between Indianapolis and Evansville by paying a visit to Greene-Sullivan State Forest, an overlooked Indiana forest with serene lakes.