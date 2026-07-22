Between Indianapolis And Evansville Is A Hilly Nature Preserve For Hiking, Seasonal Waterfalls, And Serene Vibes
When you think of Indiana, your brain might jump straight to college basketball, farmland, or motorsports. But nestled between the metropolises of Indianapolis and Evansville, you'll also find a placid nature preserve full of waterfalls, a trail, and hilly terrain that reward the curious traveler. Canyon Forest Nature Preserve has officially been designated an Indiana state nature preserve since 2020 and has been under the management of Sycamore Land Trust since 2013 — but its story doesn't start there.
The land that comprises this preserve was donated by its former private owners, who spent decades restoring it and mitigating issues such as invasive species and erosion. Previous to that, this land has long been the Indigenous home of the Miami Nation of Indiana tribe. Today, Canyon Forest Nature Preserve is a 68-acre wonderland that packs a punch in its relatively small size, boasting fossil beds, lush flora and fauna, dramatic landscapes, and tumbling falls. From hardwood trees and sandstone formations to leafy ferns and beyond, this ethereal landscape provides an appealing escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life and is well worth a visit.
Hit the trails and spot waterfalls in the Canyon Forest Nature Preserve
Much like the fellow Indiana destination of France Park, an outdoor wonderland with a rushing waterfall and peaceful trails, Canyon Forest Nature Preserve is a prime spot for a leisurely walk. The on-site trail clocks in at around 1.6 miles and is easy-rated according to AllTrails, though one reviewer notes that the "trail is up and down and is more moderate." It'll likely take you around 35 minutes to amble through this hilly loop if you're walking, though it's also a solid option for trail runners looking for a relatively short route with some heart rate-raising 157 feet of elevation. Depending on if there's been recent rain at the time of your visit, you may want to bring trekking poles (and shoes that can get muddy) to help with the trail's multiple stream crossings.
Wondering why anyone would want to go hiking in the post-rainy day mud? Well, it's thanks to rain that you can see numerous seasonal waterfalls along this trail, as well as striking canyon vistas, no matter the weather. Throughout the walk, amongst the waterfalls, you're likely to see club moss, walking ferns, orchids, and other plant life. Know before you go: the parking lot here is small, with space for only six vehicles, so aim to arrive early or visit on a weekday to ensure you aren't disappointed when you try to go for a hike or waterfall-viewing excursion.
Take in the preserve's natural serenity
The reserve is billed as "one of the most significant natural areas" in the Hoosier State, per the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and it's especially gorgeous in the fall, when the foliage turns the preserve into a warm and colorful extravaganza of leaves. While the preserve's parking area can get busy, the experience overall here is one of quietude and serenity: a gem of undisturbed forest, peaceful vibes, and immersion in nature. There's abundant empirical evidence out there to support the notion that spending time in nature and greenery is beneficial for both physical and mental health, and what better way to embark on a quest for wellbeing than by taking in the tranquil ambiance of Canyon Forest Nature Reserve? One writer on Spencer Evening World describes Canyon Forest Nature Reserve as a relaxing locale thanks to the ambient "scent of pine and damp earth ... Nature's aromatherapy."
Getting here is easy: at just over an hour by car from Indianapolis and under two hours from Evansville, Canyon Forest Nature Preserve makes a doable day trip for outdoorsy denizens of either city, as well as an accessible add-on if you're looking to add a dose of nature to your trip. If you're flying to get here, you'll want to land at Indianapolis International Airport (IND), which is 63 miles away. And if you're driving, get into vacation mood with a car soundtrack made up of old school jams like the five flop songs from the '50s that belong on every road trip playlist. And if you're still searching for even more zen after your time at Canyon Forest Nature Reserve, continue your travels on this route between Indianapolis and Evansville by paying a visit to Greene-Sullivan State Forest, an overlooked Indiana forest with serene lakes.