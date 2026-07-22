Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Secluded, High-Elevation Beauty With Refreshing Waters And Mountain Views
If you're hunting for Californian lakes that have the same breathtaking alpine beauty and shimmering waters as ultra-famed Tahoe but don't want to contend with any crowds, then you might want to consider turning your sights up towards the high Eastern Sierra. That's where the teal-tinged jewel of Minaret Lake makes its home, at the cloud-shattering elevation of 9,800 feet above sea level, in the shadow of the jagged peaks that form the backbone of the dramatic Ritter Range.
It's going to be a bit more effort to get here than it takes to reach Tahoe. Whereas the iconic Big Blue can be driven from tip to toe, offers walk-on beaches, and scenic byways alike, Minaret Lake is tucked into the mountains. The main way in is a hard-rated there-and-back hike that involves 13 miles and over 2,400 feet of elevation gain, taking you deep inside the rugged glacial valleys and peaks of the Ansel Adams Wilderness and the Inyo National Forest — a region the U.S. Forest Service says is widely praised as one of the most jaw-dropping parts of the Sierra Nevada, no less!
Even getting to the trailhead to access Minaret Lake is likely to be a bit of a journey. The route starts at the Devils Postpile Ranger Station, but there's a shuttle bus that will take you there from the year-round adventure town of Mammoth Lakes, where you can pick up your backpacking permit (if you're camping) at the welcome center. Mammoth Lakes is about a 90-minute drive along the hot springs and high desert highway of Route 395 from Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH), but more like 3.5 hours south of the larger Reno-Tahoe International (RNO), the most convenient travel hub for accessing this eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.
The hike to Minaret Lake
The first step is to choose: day hike or overnight backpacking trip. The route to Minaret Lake can be done as either, though expect a pretty hefty challenge if you decide to do it in a single push. On the flip side, if you're planning an overnight, you'll have to sort a permit in advance through Recreation.gov. A limited number of permits are issued during the warmer months, so planning ahead is necessary. Whichever option you go for, the journey begins at a trailhead within the Devils Postpile National Monument, itself a sort of mini Yosemite with 100-foot-plus waterfalls and incredible basalt formations to kick-start your trek in style.
The path bends northwest from there, first following a short section of the John Muir Trail, a rather legendary long-distance path that would eventually lead you all the way to Yosemite National Park, and then skirting the edge of a babbling river within the Ansel Adams Wilderness. It's after you leave the John Muir Trail that the scenery begins in earnest — roaring waterfalls in one direction, dagger-like mountains poking up overhead.
The latter part of the trail runs alongside Minaret Creek, a glass-clear waterway that picks its way through pockets of lanky pine trees and rocks. Minaret Lake itself sits surrounded by jagged peaks for some of the most stunning scenery in the Sierras. If you're planning on sticking around for an evening under canvas (and have the appropriate backpacking permit), then check out the eastern shoreline for pitches with the best views of the mountains.
Minaret Lake's glistening waters and panoramic views
The trek to Minaret Lake is rated an enticing 4.8 out of 5 on AllTrails, where past hikers consistently talk of the utterly sublime panoramas you get along the way. One visitor summed them up like this: "The views were absolutely spectacular! We see plenty of marmots, an amazing cascading waterfall, lush marshes, amazing lakes, and of course the Minarets!"
Indeed, the Minarets — a string of 17 hulking mountains known for their volcanic rock, not the typical Sierra granite — are the defining feature at the endpoint here. They rise up immediately to the west of Minaret Lake, forming a serrated ridgeline that shrouds the water with age-whittled and glacier-carved stone turrets shooting more than 12,260 feet into the Californian air.
You can also bathe in this landscape — literally! It's likely to be pretty darn cold in the waters of the lake, but backpackers often get in to cool off and invigorate themselves after the long hike up. Those feeling extra energetic could also choose to extend their adventure into a much-longer loop of 23 miles. That involves a whole string of other little lakes, also perched high up in the Sierra Nevada, from the shimmering cobalt waters of Iceberg Lake to the gorgeous Ediza Lake, said to be a favorite of John Muir himself!