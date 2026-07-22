Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Secluded, High-Elevation Beauty With Refreshing Waters And Mountain Views

If you're hunting for Californian lakes that have the same breathtaking alpine beauty and shimmering waters as ultra-famed Tahoe but don't want to contend with any crowds, then you might want to consider turning your sights up towards the high Eastern Sierra. That's where the teal-tinged jewel of Minaret Lake makes its home, at the cloud-shattering elevation of 9,800 feet above sea level, in the shadow of the jagged peaks that form the backbone of the dramatic Ritter Range.

It's going to be a bit more effort to get here than it takes to reach Tahoe. Whereas the iconic Big Blue can be driven from tip to toe, offers walk-on beaches, and scenic byways alike, Minaret Lake is tucked into the mountains. The main way in is a hard-rated there-and-back hike that involves 13 miles and over 2,400 feet of elevation gain, taking you deep inside the rugged glacial valleys and peaks of the Ansel Adams Wilderness and the Inyo National Forest — a region the U.S. Forest Service says is widely praised as one of the most jaw-dropping parts of the Sierra Nevada, no less!

Even getting to the trailhead to access Minaret Lake is likely to be a bit of a journey. The route starts at the Devils Postpile Ranger Station, but there's a shuttle bus that will take you there from the year-round adventure town of Mammoth Lakes, where you can pick up your backpacking permit (if you're camping) at the welcome center. Mammoth Lakes is about a 90-minute drive along the hot springs and high desert highway of Route 395 from Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH), but more like 3.5 hours south of the larger Reno-Tahoe International (RNO), the most convenient travel hub for accessing this eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.