Halfway Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Scenic Lake Park With Camping, A Swim Beach, And Trails
Sometimes, a Midwest vacation is a great way to explore big cities like St. Louis or Indianapolis. Other times, the best reason to visit the Midwest is to see gorgeous parks and green spaces. In fact, there is a state park halfway between Omaha and Des Moines (about an hour away from each) that offers beautiful scenery, lakeside activities, sandy beaches, and hiking trails.
Lake Anita State Park is next to the small town of Anita, a charming Midwest city with tasty eats and scenic beauty. So, while you're visiting the park, you can take advantage of Anita's small-town amenities. However, you don't need to stay at a hotel to add Lake Anita to your travel list. Instead, you can reserve a campsite and enjoy the natural wonders of the park 24/7.
So, if you're ready to get away from the stresses of modern city life and want to relax by the lake, now may be a great time to visit Lake Anita State Park in Iowa. Let's break down everything you need to know about this place.
What to expect from Lake Anita State Park
As you might imagine, the star of the show at this park is Lake Anita, which takes up 171 of the park's 1,062 acres. As with other lakes, such as Five Island Lake (the cleanest lake in Iowa), the three main activities you can do here include swimming, fishing, and boating. For swimming, the best place to get into the water is at the sandy beach, which is across the lake from the campground. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there is even a sand volleyball court on the beach if you're interested in competing with friends or strangers.
If you're more of an angler, you can catch a variety of fish species here, including crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, and more. You will need an Iowa fishing license, but there are many places where you can cast a line from the shore, including multiple jetties around the lake. There is even a fish cleaning station to help you prepare your catch for your next meal. The DNR also periodically stocks the lake with channel catfish and fingerling walleye. One thing to keep in mind is that the Friends of Lake Anita hosts a kids' fishing day on the first Saturday of June, so you might want to plan your trip accordingly.
Finally, boating at Lake Anita is permitted, whether you're angling or not. There are two primary boat launches available, but if you're using paddle boats like canoes or kayaks, you should be able to launch from various spots along the shoreline. All boats are allowed in Lake Anita, but the maximum speed for motorized watercraft is 5 mph. You may also want to familiarize yourself with the map of Lake Anita so you know where to go and what to expect.
Planning an Iowa trip to Lake Anita
Although Lake Anita State Park is almost equidistant from Omaha and Des Moines, only Des Moines has a major airport, making it the ideal travel hub for visitors. The park is just over an hour west, and there is a campground here with over 150 sites. If you plan to drive a motorhome to the park, there are 40 sites with full hookups, 48 with just electrical hookups, and four with both electrical and water. There are also three tent-only campsites if you prefer to "rough it" during your vacation. The campground sits along the northern edge of the lake and contains three restrooms with showers for added convenience. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, movies are shown every Saturday, so make sure to take advantage if your travels overlap with these screenings.
Although Lake Anita is the main attraction, the park also has a 4-mile multi-use trail that goes around the entire lake. Because this trail is paved, it's easy for visitors of all ages to walk. Not only do you get great views of the water, but it also winds through different habitats and ecosystems, including restored prairie lands and forests. Additionally, if you want to visit the town of Anita, you can follow the Grass Roots Trail out of the park and into downtown.
One thing to consider when planning your trip is that Anita is a small town, so it has fewer options for stocking up on supplies compared to a bigger city like Des Moines. Also, since you're in the area, you may consider visiting other Iowa state parks, such as Big Creek State Park near Des Moines, known for its big beach and great fishing.