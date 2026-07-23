Halfway Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Scenic Lake Park With Camping, A Swim Beach, And Trails

As you might imagine, the star of the show at this park is Lake Anita, which takes up 171 of the park's 1,062 acres. As with other lakes, such as Five Island Lake (the cleanest lake in Iowa), the three main activities you can do here include swimming, fishing, and boating. For swimming, the best place to get into the water is at the sandy beach, which is across the lake from the campground. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there is even a sand volleyball court on the beach if you're interested in competing with friends or strangers.

If you're more of an angler, you can catch a variety of fish species here, including crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, and more. You will need an Iowa fishing license, but there are many places where you can cast a line from the shore, including multiple jetties around the lake. There is even a fish cleaning station to help you prepare your catch for your next meal. The DNR also periodically stocks the lake with channel catfish and fingerling walleye. One thing to keep in mind is that the Friends of Lake Anita hosts a kids' fishing day on the first Saturday of June, so you might want to plan your trip accordingly.

Finally, boating at Lake Anita is permitted, whether you're angling or not. There are two primary boat launches available, but if you're using paddle boats like canoes or kayaks, you should be able to launch from various spots along the shoreline. All boats are allowed in Lake Anita, but the maximum speed for motorized watercraft is 5 mph. You may also want to familiarize yourself with the map of Lake Anita so you know where to go and what to expect.