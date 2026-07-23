Forget Yellowstone, Canada's Scenic Drive Is A National Park Treasure Where Wild Bison Roam

The image of large herds of bison roaming the plains is typically associated with Yellowstone National Park. But cast your eyes a bit further north, and you'll find an underrated Canadian alternative to the famous American park. All you need is a passport and a car to enjoy awe-inspiring views of wild bison grazing in fescue grasslands, framed by looming mountains in the background while driving along the Bison Paddock Loop Road.

Set within Waterton Lakes National Park, known for its shimmering lakes and alpine beauty, Bison Paddock is an enclosed space at the edge of the park, beneath the Canadian Rockies. Getting there takes a bit of planning, as it's approximately a three-hour drive from Calgary or the Glacier Park International Airport at Kalispell, Montana. It's been used as part of a bison conservation program since the early 1950s, in partnership with the region's native tribes. Wild bison once numbered in the thousands in this part of the country, but were hunted almost to extinction, so Bison Paddock is one of a few places where visitors can still see wild bison in a natural setting. You don't even have to get out of your car to see the herds. Just take the quick drive down the Bison Paddock Loop Road, within the northern edge of the park, off Highway 6.

The Bison Paddock Loop Road is an easy addition to your Waterton Lakes National Park trip. The road branches off Highway 6 and moves through the park's summer paddock — a larger grazing area that the bison live in during spring, summer, and fall. The entire route is only around 2.5 miles long; however, visitors typically spend up to half an hour here to take pictures and catch glimpses of the large animals.