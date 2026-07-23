Forget Yellowstone, Canada's Scenic Drive Is A National Park Treasure Where Wild Bison Roam
The image of large herds of bison roaming the plains is typically associated with Yellowstone National Park. But cast your eyes a bit further north, and you'll find an underrated Canadian alternative to the famous American park. All you need is a passport and a car to enjoy awe-inspiring views of wild bison grazing in fescue grasslands, framed by looming mountains in the background while driving along the Bison Paddock Loop Road.
Set within Waterton Lakes National Park, known for its shimmering lakes and alpine beauty, Bison Paddock is an enclosed space at the edge of the park, beneath the Canadian Rockies. Getting there takes a bit of planning, as it's approximately a three-hour drive from Calgary or the Glacier Park International Airport at Kalispell, Montana. It's been used as part of a bison conservation program since the early 1950s, in partnership with the region's native tribes. Wild bison once numbered in the thousands in this part of the country, but were hunted almost to extinction, so Bison Paddock is one of a few places where visitors can still see wild bison in a natural setting. You don't even have to get out of your car to see the herds. Just take the quick drive down the Bison Paddock Loop Road, within the northern edge of the park, off Highway 6.
The Bison Paddock Loop Road is an easy addition to your Waterton Lakes National Park trip. The road branches off Highway 6 and moves through the park's summer paddock — a larger grazing area that the bison live in during spring, summer, and fall. The entire route is only around 2.5 miles long; however, visitors typically spend up to half an hour here to take pictures and catch glimpses of the large animals.
The Bison Paddock Loop Road is short but scenic
The Bison Paddock spans a large tract of fescue grasslands, with the behemoth Canadian Rockies looming in the background. In spring, the park turns into an alpine wildflower paradise, with bright patches of color peeking out between the paddock's green grass. Bison calves are also typically born during this season, making late spring and early summer a good time to spot the shaggy, unsteady babies grazing beside their imposing parents.
The Bison Paddock Loop Road begins just inside the park's northern boundary. Because of the large grazing area available to the herds, there's no guarantee of bison sightings. On some visits, you may be lucky enough to have them walk right past you. On others, they may only be visible as faint silhouettes in the distance. However, the surrounding scenery is enough to make the drive worth your time, regardless of bison sightings. Waterton Lakes National Park (along with Glacier National Park in Montana) is often considered an underrated alternative to the more famous Banff because of its equally stunning alpine setting. A drive along the Bison Paddock Loop Road gives you a taste of the park's beauty, as you wind through miles of isolated grasslands, glacial eskers, and watering holes, while the sun casts shadows from behind the distant, craggy peaks of the Canadian Rockies.
In winter, the road closes, and the bison are relocated to the smaller winter paddock. While some reports claim this drive doesn't require a Waterton Lakes National Park pass since it bypasses the entry gates, the park's Facebook page says otherwise. Also, stay inside your car at all times, as bison can get aggressive when spooked.