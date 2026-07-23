Missouri's 'Second-Largest Natural Lake' Is An Urban Gem Filled With Woodland Trails And A Rich Olympic History
If anyone tries to tell you that there's a gorgeous oasis with a massive lake and dense forests within the St. Louis metropolitan region, well, believe them! In the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights lies a stunning blue lake surrounded by a network of scenic trails that meander through thick groves of trees, past waterfalls, and offer regular peeks at the lake itself. So if the St. Louis heat is getting to you, consider cooling off beside Creve Coeur Lake.
Creve Coeur Lake lies within its eponymous park, which, at 2,114 acres, is the largest park in St. Louis County. The lake itself ranks as the second-largest natural lake in the state at 320 acres and the largest within St. Louis County, according to a description in the park's Lakeview Loop Trail Map (pdf). It also has a fascinating history that traces back thousands of years, when it formed from a meander loop of the Missouri River. While French settlers to the area named the lake Creve Coeur, meaning "broken heart," there's no confirmed reason for the name. However, an old wives' tale claims the lake was named after a broken-hearted Native American girl.
While Creve Coeur was initially developed as a resort, it was later converted into a publicly accessible park that still faithfully serves St. Louis's locals during sweltering summers. Perhaps its most illustrious use was in the 1904 Olympics. St Louis is home to one of the oldest Olympic stadiums still standing, but that wasn't the city's only Olympic venue. According to 13 News Now, the first-ever American gold medalists in rowing won their title right here, at Creve Coeur Lake. While it has since been abandoned as a potential Olympic venue, Creve Coeur Lake continues to host local rowing clubs.
Explore the trails at Creve Coeur Lake
Creve Coeur Lake Park may not be as famous as St. Louis's Forest Park — arguably America's best city park — but it isn't to be underestimated. Despite being in the middle of the greater St. Louis metropolitan region, less than 20 minutes from Clayton, the urban hub known as St. Louis's "second downtown," Creve Coeur Lake Park's trails appear isolated and forested, offering a tranquil natural escape in the heart of the city. One TripAdvisor review even noted that they always see deer and other wildlife on the trails.
The park's trail system consists of a mix of paved and unpaved trails suitable for strolls and fast-paced runs or biking. If you're interested in a scenic stroll with regular views of the lake and the park's famous Dripping Springs Waterfall, check out the Lakeview Loop Trail. A concrete pathway wanders beside the lake and across Creve Coeur Creek for a 3.8-mile-long walk through the woods. The Lakeview Loop Trail also intersects with other trails in the park, making it easy to customize or extend your walk as needed. You'll also walk past workout equipment by the beach and the sailboat area, so it's easy to combine your walk with a little extra exercise.
For those in the mood for a more rugged woodland trail, check out the Bootleggers Run Trail. Unlike the Lakeview Loop Trail, the Bootleggers Run Trail is a more strenuous, 4.9-mile unpaved trail that winds through an isolated forest with an elevation gain of 305 feet. While the Lakeview Loop Trail might be the best option for a slow, scenic walk, the Bootleggers Run Trail is best for running or biking, offering multiple twists and turns, wildlife viewing opportunities, and occasional views of the lake far below.