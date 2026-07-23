Missouri's 'Second-Largest Natural Lake' Is An Urban Gem Filled With Woodland Trails And A Rich Olympic History

If anyone tries to tell you that there's a gorgeous oasis with a massive lake and dense forests within the St. Louis metropolitan region, well, believe them! In the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights lies a stunning blue lake surrounded by a network of scenic trails that meander through thick groves of trees, past waterfalls, and offer regular peeks at the lake itself. So if the St. Louis heat is getting to you, consider cooling off beside Creve Coeur Lake.

Creve Coeur Lake lies within its eponymous park, which, at 2,114 acres, is the largest park in St. Louis County. The lake itself ranks as the second-largest natural lake in the state at 320 acres and the largest within St. Louis County, according to a description in the park's Lakeview Loop Trail Map (pdf). It also has a fascinating history that traces back thousands of years, when it formed from a meander loop of the Missouri River. While French settlers to the area named the lake Creve Coeur, meaning "broken heart," there's no confirmed reason for the name. However, an old wives' tale claims the lake was named after a broken-hearted Native American girl.

While Creve Coeur was initially developed as a resort, it was later converted into a publicly accessible park that still faithfully serves St. Louis's locals during sweltering summers. Perhaps its most illustrious use was in the 1904 Olympics. St Louis is home to one of the oldest Olympic stadiums still standing, but that wasn't the city's only Olympic venue. According to 13 News Now, the first-ever American gold medalists in rowing won their title right here, at Creve Coeur Lake. While it has since been abandoned as a potential Olympic venue, Creve Coeur Lake continues to host local rowing clubs.