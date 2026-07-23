Florida's Underrated East Coast City Near Ft. Lauderdale Offers Upscale Shopping And Scenic Parks

Sunrise, Florida, often stays in the shadow of its major counterpart, Fort Lauderdale. Despite sitting just 30 minutes away, it rarely makes anyone's East Coast bucket list — overshadowed by its popular neighbor's fashionable streets, eats, and views. But as someone who grew up in Broward County — which houses both cities – I can tell you, it's the hidden gem escape that balances suburban lifestyle and vibrant entertainment.

Visitors come here for major shows, games, and classy shopping outlets. A-listers play at the Amerant Bank Arena, and locals know the city as the Panthers' stomping grounds. Just across the street sits the Sawgrass Mills Mall, an indoor-outdoor shopping destination that draws visitors daily, concert or not. Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo, Prada, and Jimmy Choo give shoppers upscale options to complete their concert outfits, while Coach Outlet and Express Factory Outlet offer luxury without the hefty price tag. A local's note: parking fills up fast during big events, and traffic can get rough.

Green spaces balance out Sunrise's material side. Welleby Park and Oak Hammock Park have been rated nearly five stars on Google, thanks to cycling trails at both, the splash pads at Welleby, and the quiet nature trail at Oak Hammock. Welleby's lake views and Oak Hammock's forested clearings add a scenic backdrop that feels worlds away from the city's shopping and entertainment hub — a solid breather before heading to the mall.