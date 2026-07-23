Florida's Underrated East Coast City Near Ft. Lauderdale Offers Upscale Shopping And Scenic Parks
Sunrise, Florida, often stays in the shadow of its major counterpart, Fort Lauderdale. Despite sitting just 30 minutes away, it rarely makes anyone's East Coast bucket list — overshadowed by its popular neighbor's fashionable streets, eats, and views. But as someone who grew up in Broward County — which houses both cities – I can tell you, it's the hidden gem escape that balances suburban lifestyle and vibrant entertainment.
Visitors come here for major shows, games, and classy shopping outlets. A-listers play at the Amerant Bank Arena, and locals know the city as the Panthers' stomping grounds. Just across the street sits the Sawgrass Mills Mall, an indoor-outdoor shopping destination that draws visitors daily, concert or not. Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo, Prada, and Jimmy Choo give shoppers upscale options to complete their concert outfits, while Coach Outlet and Express Factory Outlet offer luxury without the hefty price tag. A local's note: parking fills up fast during big events, and traffic can get rough.
Green spaces balance out Sunrise's material side. Welleby Park and Oak Hammock Park have been rated nearly five stars on Google, thanks to cycling trails at both, the splash pads at Welleby, and the quiet nature trail at Oak Hammock. Welleby's lake views and Oak Hammock's forested clearings add a scenic backdrop that feels worlds away from the city's shopping and entertainment hub — a solid breather before heading to the mall.
More than a mall, but a day trip in itself
Sawgrass Mills Mall is a destination in its own right. It's nearly as large as one of the biggest malls in America, Aventura Mall, at 2,700,000 square feet, spanning more than 2,400,000 square feet. It has over 350 stores, and 70 of them are exclusive outlets only available at this location — making it a premier location for out-of-towners.
I've walked through the hallways plenty of times and have seen people from all over the world carrying shopping bags filled with items from Versace, Saks OFF Fifth, and Roberto Cavalli. The elevated stores have security managing its front doors and consultants ready to assist your every want — from leather handbags to stiletto heels and chic sunglasses. You don't just see the opulence; you feel the energy before walking inside.
One of my personal favorites is the dining options. Beyond the typical food court, Sawgrass is full of independent restaurants — Grand Luxe Cafe, Texas de Brazil, and CVI.CHE 105, to name a few. Many times, guests come to the mall just for the culinary scene over its fashion. It boasts international flavors, offering American cuisine at Grand Luxe Cafe, Japanese at SushiGami, and Italian at Villagio, proving there's more to the mall than its racks and storefronts.
Family-friendly recreation spaces visitors and locals love
Jungle gyms, grassy fields, and nature trails are some of the reasons why residents love the public parks in Sunrise. Welleby Park is one of its most popular, with a 4.8-star Google rating for its amenities. At almost 29 acres, there is a playground, dog park, splash pad, and an area that looks like a miniature town for kids to play pretend. "There was something for everyone — walking paths, picnic areas, beautiful lake views, and plenty of shaded spots," one reviewer noted. The lake is the centerpiece, where guests feel a serene atmosphere at sunset.
Just down the street, you'll reach Oak Hammock Park. It has large oak structures decorating the property, and a dense cluster of old, sprawling trees, giving the park a shaded, almost secluded feel. A chess patio, two ADA-accessible playgrounds, and an outdoor classroom fill its acreage, casting a wider net for more families to participate. City Park, another unique spot, is well-liked for large group gatherings. It has 5.5 acres of space and an amphitheater that brings the whole community together for things like free workout classes. Sunrise proves a city doesn't have to choose between upscale and outdoorsy for visitors to find this underrated destination attractive.
For a similar small-town feel in Florida, check out more lesser-known hot spots that have pristine beaches, stunning nature parks, and historic charm.