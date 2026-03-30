Florida's Underrated Coastal Town Has Pristine Beaches, Stunning Nature Parks, And Historic Charm

It's safe to say that a major appeal of visiting Florida is its theme parks and beaches. One very nice thing about the Sunshine State is that every beach has its own distinct Caribbean-style allure, whether on the Gulf or the Atlantic Ocean. Just 90 miles from Miami and around 160 miles from Orlando, a hidden gem located in Northern Palm Beach County feels, as its name suggests, like another planet. At just over 21 square miles, Jupiter, Florida, is an underrated, out-of-this-world coastal town with natural landscapes and historic sites that deserve a stop on the travel itinerary.

Jupiter's Niche rating of A makes it a highly desirable place for both its just-under-63,000 residents and visitors alike. With an average temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, Jupiter's weather also received an A, while outdoor activities and health and fitness scores earned an A- rating. Plus, parking is mostly free throughout the town, making visiting Jupiter a stress-free, budget-friendly experience that maximizes exploration and relaxation.

Jupiter's history starts from the explorer days of the 1600s to the 1860s, when it was a pioneer fishing village, before it began to boom after World War II. Since the town's incorporation in the 1920s, it has come a long way from a community of animal trappers to a residential "Old Florida" town with a median income of $110,000, all of whom enjoy its 25 parks, including the largest state park in Southeast Florida.