Florida's Underrated Coastal Town Has Pristine Beaches, Stunning Nature Parks, And Historic Charm
It's safe to say that a major appeal of visiting Florida is its theme parks and beaches. One very nice thing about the Sunshine State is that every beach has its own distinct Caribbean-style allure, whether on the Gulf or the Atlantic Ocean. Just 90 miles from Miami and around 160 miles from Orlando, a hidden gem located in Northern Palm Beach County feels, as its name suggests, like another planet. At just over 21 square miles, Jupiter, Florida, is an underrated, out-of-this-world coastal town with natural landscapes and historic sites that deserve a stop on the travel itinerary.
Jupiter's Niche rating of A makes it a highly desirable place for both its just-under-63,000 residents and visitors alike. With an average temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, Jupiter's weather also received an A, while outdoor activities and health and fitness scores earned an A- rating. Plus, parking is mostly free throughout the town, making visiting Jupiter a stress-free, budget-friendly experience that maximizes exploration and relaxation.
Jupiter's history starts from the explorer days of the 1600s to the 1860s, when it was a pioneer fishing village, before it began to boom after World War II. Since the town's incorporation in the 1920s, it has come a long way from a community of animal trappers to a residential "Old Florida" town with a median income of $110,000, all of whom enjoy its 25 parks, including the largest state park in Southeast Florida.
Jupiter has a variety of coastal beaches, parks, and preserves
Jupiter's coastline is surrounded by parks and preserves. For example, Coral Cove Park has a lagoon where visitors can snorkel and paddleboard alongside sea creatures in their natural habitat. The 73-acre Blowing Rocks Preserve is also a dramatic sight, with the largest concentration of Anastasia limestone , unique to this region of Florida, and massive waves that act like geysers, spraying over 50 feet at high tide when they hit the rocks, according to The Nature Conservancy.
Visitors looking for scenic recreation and relaxation will find it at the 109-acre Carlin Park, which houses the Seabreeze Amphitheater for live music and shows, as well as picnic areas and pickleball, tennis, and softball courts. Canine companions can also relax and have fun, with a 2.5-mile beach starting at Carlin Park, where they can run off-leash to their heart's desire. For more nature, there is also the 279-acre Jupiter Ridge Natural Area, where people can hike or birdwatch, as well as a quiet lagoon at DuBois Park.
Sea turtle nesting season in Jupiter runs from March to October, and during this time, visitors can spot rare leatherbacks and loggerheads, but should remain cognizant that the beach is their natural habitat. Inland, the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary has rehabbed over 6,000 animals yearly for four decades. They've reported that 90% of these injuries are caused by humans. This phenomenon is not unique to Jupiter; it is also evident elsewhere, including the Florida Keys, home to The Turtle Hospital, which helps injured turtles and lets you meet them up close. It is especially important for visitors to be mindful of what they leave behind at the beach.
Jupiter's historic charm comes from its legendary local landmarks
The 10,500-acre Jonathan Dickinson State Park offers both nature and the lore of local legends. It was named after a wealthy Quaker merchant from Jamaica who wrote the first account of the Jupiter coastline after being shipwrecked in 1696 and later became mayor of Philadelphia. The park has activities from biking and birding to horseback riding, glamping, and voyages on the Loxahatchee Queen pontoon boat, which explores the life of Tarzan-like figure Trapper Nelson, known as the "Wildman of the Loxahatchee River." The land also once housed Camp Murphy, a secret World War II facility where around 6,000 officers and students received training in radar equipment.
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, built in 1860, has panoramic views for those willing to climb its 105 steps. Nearby, the DuBois Pioneer Home and the indigenous Jeaga oyster shell mound on which it sits are listed together on the National Register of Historic Places. Military history buffs can visit Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park, which memorializes the 1838 Battles of Powell and Jesup during the Second Seminole War. On a somber note, the adjacent Riverbend Park houses the 300-year-old Tree of Tears, a monument to the Seminole Tribe members who died during these battles.
Meanwhile, Jupiter pays a 35-acre tribute to actor Burt Reynolds at the namesake Burt Reynolds Park, situated on a peninsula along the Intracoastal Waterway with around 2,000 feet of beachfront. Then there's Roger Dean Memorial Stadium, where the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals hold their spring training. It was named for prominent 1940s South Florida auto magnate Roger Dean. Dean passed away in 1999 in nearby Palm Beach, home to more millionaires than anywhere else in Florida, which gives a glimpse of just how successful he was.